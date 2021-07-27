



Ayron Jones Child of the State Big Machine/John Varvatos

Web Exclusive

Ayron Jones’ autobiographical songs of pain, suffering, success, and failure are a powerful mix of the ’90s grunge of his native Seattle with a wonderful amount of added soul and spice too. Expect to be moved by the opening salvo of “Boys From the Puget Sound,” “Mercy,” and “Take Me Away.” Jones’ self-taught virtuosic hard-rocking guitar style resonates throughout the record alongside a tight rhythm section, which completes a truly contemporary power trio. A bevvy of co-writers position “Take Your Time,” “Free,” and “My Love Remains” as potential radio singles with true crossover potential but it is when rocking hard on “Supercharged” and “Baptized in Muddy Waters” where the whole thing comes together best. This is a promising debut album from an artist who is realizing his potential after many years of hard graft. (www.ayronjonesmusic.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10