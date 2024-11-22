



Maya Hawke Clipped Wings EP Mom + Pop

Web Exclusive

Something of an epilogue to this year’s terrific Chaos Angel, Clipped Wings continues singer/songwriter Maya Hawke’s eloquently angst-filled meditation on the respective natures of friendship, heartache, and personal identity. From the EP’s irresistible opening indie rock anthem “Kamikaze Comic” to its hauntingly spare closer “New for No One,” Hawke aptly demonstrates her remarkable progress as one of the decade’s most intriguing and thoughtful musical artists.

Effectively applying old-school indie sensibilities to the unique perspectives of her generation, most notably on key cut “Jack London,” Hawke blends her signature air of tender introspection with a cool, yet self-aware remove. To be bright and wistful in one’s mid-20s must indeed be a frustrating, perplexing, and, in its very best moments, poetic experience. Maya Hawke remains one of our leading chroniclers of this often exquisitely tragic age. Her lyrical interpretations of contemporary quarter-life crises assume a distinct, literary air as she guides her listeners through four stunning sketches of youthful disillusionment and self-discovery, rendering Clipped Wings a brief but satisfying view into Hawke’s ever-evolving artistic process. (www.mayahawkemusic.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10