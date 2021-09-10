



Amyl and the Sniffers Comfort to Me ATO

When Australia’s Amyl and the Sniffers burst onto the scene with their 2019 self-titled debut album, they immediately amassed a fanbase for the reinvigorated punk energy that lead singer Amy Taylor brought to the table. Combined with feverish instrumentals from Dec Martens (guitar), Bryce Wilson (drums), and Fergus Romer (bass), the songs pack a punch, making them even more electric when performed live.

Taylor, known for her manic stage presence, channeled the same energy for the band’s second album, Comfort to Me. Compared to the group’s debut, their new record symbolizes their willingness to improve while not isolating longtime fans for a complete sonic pivot. The audio production is sharper, and so are the lyrics, which become slightly underrated when it comes to those only listening for guitar riffs.

Underneath the bombastic nature of Comfort to Me is Taylor grappling with everything from her interpretation of love on “Maggot” and maintaining autonomy on “Choices” (“Life has layers/It’s lawless”). Meanwhile, tracks like “Freaks to the Front” and “Security” revel in the non-emotional chaos, perfect for a pub or moshing to these at an Amyl and the Sniffers show. However, it’s the guitar work on “Hertz” that is a clear standout on the record, which is at its best during Taylor’s first verse and a refreshing solo.

Comfort to Me ends with “Snakes,” which finds Taylor acknowledging her continual transformation between album cycles and as a young woman in her 20s. “I submit to change/But I know how I was raised/Shed my skin just like the snake,” she sings, just after the minute mark. Although the album marks itself by themes of love and growth, it does seem torn between committing to a softer side or being rambunctious. However, there can be a perfect duality when portraying that if done right, which Amyl and the Sniffers are getting closer to with each progressing release. (www.amylandthesniffers.com)

