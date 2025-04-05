



Ora the Molecule Dance Therapy Mute

Norwegian DJ/musician Nora Schjelderup—lone mastermind of Ora the Molecule—wouldn’t mind if you filed her sophomore album under “intergalactic dance.” It’s a fair description and the term she gives to the curious blend of futuristic artificial pop and neon-drenched ’70s disco heard on Dance Therapy’s 12 tracks.

The album presents a sort of sonic pastiche that, while not entirely successful, has some notable moments. There’s a distinct playfulness with shimmering, chrome-plated, dance-floor vibes at the core, often tempered with a sense of melancholic longing. There’s a Goldfrapp influence present in the candy coated synth textures and echoes of Chairlift’s airy melodicism throughout, but there’s also a distinct effort to infuse the tracks with the glossy sheen of commercial pop music. It’s an album that sounds like it’s caught between two worlds, struggling to find its own identity.

The rhythms on the best tracks—such as the sultry “Loveskatt,” the bubbly and sarcastic “Nobody Cares,” the groovy “Cyber Fever,” and the aptly named “Intergalactic Dance”—are the driving force, each exploiting a unique hypnotic pulse that propels you through the songs’ hazy, dreamlike landscapes. The vocals, often breathy and ethereal, shine as they skip through the mix, sometimes as a whisper, sometimes with a haunting echo. You can almost hear the midnight melancholy of Chromatics and the playful, percussive bounce of Tom Tom Club poking through.

Schjelderup’s ambition is evident, a clear attempt to create a retro-futuristic dancescape. However, the execution is uneven. Too many tracks ditch the cool in favor of commercial pop gloss and feel underdeveloped, with repetitive rhythms and uninspired melodies that border on tedious and fall flat.

There are flashes of brilliance on Dance Therapy, moments where the retro influences coalesce into something genuinely interesting and fun, but they are too often overshadowed by a sense of inconsistency by crossing over into the domain of mundane pop. There are probably enough compelling elements to give it a listen, and maybe a few tracks will stick, but don’t expect a masterpiece. (www.orathemolecule.bandcamp.com/album/dance-therapy)

Author rating: 5.5/10