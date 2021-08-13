



Foxing Draw Down the Moon Grand Paradise/Hopeless

In many ways, it’s clear that the new album from the St. Louis, MI-based band Foxing represents the culmination of something it’s been building toward for the best part of a decade. Since initially staking its claim for the hearts and minds of listeners with 2013 debut The Albatross, the band has been careful never to repeat itself, with repetition overlooked in favor of refinement. All bands must do so in order to develop into the best version of themselves; Foxing has done so twice: once on 2015’s Dealer—which expanded upon the sonic palette of their debut, offering clues as to their next move in the process—and once again here.

Essentially, Draw Down the Moon can be seen as a refined version of their genre-hopping 2018 album Nearer My God, which found the band swinging for the rafters with laudable ambition. If it sounded at times like it was a lot to take in, that was the point. The quartet got away with so much that it seemed all bets were off when it came time to guess where they were headed next; then, last year happened, and as if it wasn’t enough to have their 2020 plans derailed, guitarist Ricky Sampson departed the band. Unfortunate timing or just plain bad luck? In any case—as referenced on the pared-back “At Least We Found the Floor”—they’ve dealt with worse (“A totaled rental in 2016,” a year after having $30k of their equipment stolen), and it was going to take more than that to stop them.

The remaining trio of Conor Murphy (vocals/guitar), Jon Hellwig (drums), and Eric Hudson (guitar/vocals) took the album they’d spent most of quarantine working on and decamped for Atlanta to get down to brass tacks, with notable assistance from Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra. It’s easy to imagine them left shaken by losing a member at a critical stage in the new record’s creation, but this couldn’t be further from the truth; there’s confidence in every note, right from the tremulous opening bars of “737,” which builds from a whisper to a scream in a manner that’s almost literal, such is the power unleashed by the entry of the full band just past the two-and-a-half-minute mark—thudding drums, searing guitar lines, auxiliary brass—the sheer heaviness of it all, topped off by a throat-shredding vocal by Murphy, hits like a sucker punch. In its closing moments, the opening guitar line reappears; distorted and near-unrecognizable, reeling from the aggressive left-turn of the song’s bridge as it fades into the electronic drums that usher in “Go Down Together.”

“Ever since I got going, I’ve been going for broke,” Murphy sings, bloody-minded determination audible in his voice; shorn of its context in a song about wrestling with desperation and debt, it’s a damn good summary of the place in which his band finds itself in 2021. Last time out, Foxing went all-in on an experimental and defiantly weird third album; its successor finds them going hell-for-leather again, but sharper focus is the key ingredient. It holds together the chaotic “Where the Lightning Strikes Twice,” which jubilantly rolls along on Hellwig’s bouncy sixteenth-note groove. It takes a deeper look at that reckless, motivated streak all three members possess; a paean to chasing success that’s set to bombastic melodies and features a guitar solo that straddles the line between the sublime and the ridiculous, not to mention Hellwig playing out of his skin as the song hurtles toward its finale.

“Beacons,” by contrast, is Foxing at its most direct, and is sure to resonate in a manner similar to that of the title track from Nearer My God. It’s got dance-pop drive and arguably the strongest chorus the band’s written to date; it pairs well with “Draw Down the Moon” itself, a towering love song for those who pursue it in spite of its—and their—imperfections: “Through the valleys in the dark/I fall apart, you pick me up/As impossible as I can be.” To love and be loved, warts and all, is the most anyone can ever ask for, and Murphy’s declarations are intensely felt. In a similar way, the surging “Bialystok” sings the praises of emotional connection, a retaliatory middle finger in the face of a cold and uncaring universe. Cosmic significance is a major running theme throughout the album, and so too is the idea that life goes on through all traumas and setbacks. This band, as they’ve proven before and no doubt will again, is resilient.

Penultimate track “If I Believed In Love” is split down the middle into pensive, searching verses and a cathartic, shoutalong chorus; another example of the trio’s ability to charge into new musical territory seemingly at will, teeing up “Speak With the Dead” to bring the album to a close. It does so with aplomb, structured more like a suite than anything else as its poignant narrative of Murphy wishing to contact someone who’s passed on provides a fittingly emotional conclusion to an album that plumbs dark depths but is always guided by moonlight. Assisted by Yoni Wolf of WHY? on backing vocals, the song gradually builds to a spine-tingling peak as Murphy resolves to honor the departed by simply existing: “Wherever I go, there you are.” The song fades into the ether, leaving the listener a brief moment to reflect on all that has gone before. Foxing continues to outdo itself, and Draw Down the Moon is both its most focused and accomplished album yet. (www.foxing-merch.myshopify.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10