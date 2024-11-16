



Man/Woman/Chainsaw Eazy Peazy Fat Possum

Web Exclusive

Man/Woman/Chainsaw’s debut EP, Eazy Peazy, can, on occasion, hit like a sonic hurricane—chaotic, unpredictable, a little abrasive, and impossible to ignore. This London-based five-piece—Billy Ward (vocals, guitars), Emmie-Mae Avery (vocals, keys/synths), Vera Leppänen (vocals, bass), Clio Harwood (violin), and Lola Waterworth (drums)—have packed this EP with moments of raw intensity, showcasing their experimental flair while deftly knowing when to reel it in just before your attention starts to drift.



From the sharp, driving energy of “The Boss” to the lush dynamics of “Ode to Clio,” the band certainly thrives on contrast. Their ability to shift from quiet whispers to cacophonous roars feels almost willfully chaotic at times, but the sonic turmoil certainly adds a restless edge and a touch of the avant garde to proceedings. However, not every track hits the mark—“Sports Day” feels more like an aimless plod than a sprint, while “Maegan” sounds like an attempt to translate their collective moniker into sound waves. Alternatively, it could be that someone has inadvertently spliced in a field recording of two foxes shagging. A dash of Psychocandy-era Jesus and Mary Chain might’ve nudged them toward the realization that having an actual tune can go a long way, even when buried beneath a wall of noise.

Yet these are minor stumbles in an otherwise compelling debut. The poetic, darkly theatrical, phonetically spelled title track “EZPZ” ties everything together, emerging as a stunning closer that balances their experimental urges with emotional depth. Recorded with Gilla Band’s Daniel Fox, this EP showcases a band finding their footing while embracing chaos—and it’s hard not to get swept up in it. (www.manwomanchainsaw.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7/10