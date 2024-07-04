

Elbow

Elbow, Conchúr White Elbow @ The Trinity Summer Series, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland, July 1, 2024,

Photography by Lee Campbell



Dublin’s weather on the first day of July was Manchester-esque; chilly with a distinctly gray sky overhead. It makes Guy Garvey feel right at home, as he declares, “I could live here you know, with this soft light.” It was fitting for the Elbow wordsmith to be playing at one of Ireland’s grandest educational institutions as he reeled off some iconic Irish legends of prose & poetry - Beckett, Wilde, Stoker…and De Burgh. He was referring to singer Chris De Burgh, which brought a good laugh from the audience. Remember the song, “Lady in Red”? I’ll leave it at that.

Preceding Elbow was the delightfully talented Conchúr White from County Armagh. He warmed up the Irish capital’s crowd nicely with a sprinkling of songs from his debut album, Swirling Violets including the superb “501s” song to close. Although it was his cover version of Townes Van Sandt’s “Lungs” that really got my attention. A nuanced choice by White of an artist that has had a cult following, and well-respected by many other musicians, notably adored by Canadian outfit Cowboy Junkies.

Conchúr White

I caught up with Conchúr after the gig and he had this to say - “the audience were incredibly attentive which says a lot about Elbow. Guy was very kind with his time and spoke highly of my music which was nice to hear.” Garvey can spot a great songwriter when he hears one, and we will no doubt hear much more from Conchúr White, who is playing a major Dublin show this November.

Unfortunately Elbow bass player Pete Turner had been left at home in England due to sickness and you could tell the subtle disappointment within the Elbow faithful. Stand-in bassist Nathan Sudders performed admirably, learning 17 songs in 24 hours apparently, according to Guy Garvey. Fair play, lad.

Elbow

The set list for the most part, ignored the first three albums with, unsurprisingly, five songs featuring from latest long-player Audio Vertigo. Stand-out “Balu” sounds even bigger in the live setting. Garvey feels completely at ease, like a very hip uncle, with patter & stories for the crowd at almost every tune. Midway through the set, Garvey even managed to convince the fans to sing “Happy Birthday” to his sister Sam [who lives in Ireland] on her 50th milestone.

Almost at a whisper, Garvey says, “this is an old song about love”, as the divine piano keys from Craig Potter announce the brilliant “Mirrorball”, one of the greatest songs of the past two decades in my view. Another highlight was hearing the moving “Station Approach” from their 2005 record, Leaders of the Free World, a song about coming home after a long absence and seeing it through new eyes, as if for the first time.

Elbow

Despite being unsettled by some ear monitor issues early on in the set, Garvey proclaimed that he would have to “walk the tightrope” tonight. However, his voice and the band sounded strong, tight and vibrant. They have been playing together now for over 34 years from their early beginnings in Craig and Mark Potter’s parents dining room. The chemistry is there for all to see.

There is a tremendous sense of ease about Elbow and their sound, yet it is never sacrificed for a drop off in musicianship. The chilled surroundings on the grass lawn at the heart of Dublin’s Trinity College feels perfect. Even the weather surrenders to Elbow’s sonic magic, transforming the gloomy skies and clouds to shades of dreamy pink & orange as the gig builds towards the finale with the gloriously rousing “Grounds for Divorce”.

Elbow

“Lippy Kids” and their signature sing along anthem, “One Day Like This” [complete with a strings & brass quintet] make up the short encore to tie a bow on a hugely entertaining evening, just shy of two hours, in Dublin’s literary mecca.

https://elbow.co.uk/

www.conchurwhite.com