Elrow NYC Photo Gallery, July 24th and 25th, 2021,
Sep 02, 2021
On July 24th and 25th, crowds of partygoers flocked to Brooklyn to partake in open-air fun at another sold-out Elrow event at the Avant Gardener. The theme of this year’s party was “Psychrowdelic Trip.”
This twelve-hour party hosted DJs on two stages. The lineup included Chelina Manuhutu, Francisco Allendes, Dennis Ferrer, Josh Butler, Bontan Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Mikey Lion, Alan Nieves, Porky, Todd Terry, Will Clarke, Huxley, and special guest Paco Osuna.
Elrow plans to return to NYC for their Winter Fiesta! festival on December 11th, 2021.
Photos by Annah Trunick.
