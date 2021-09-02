 Elrow NYC Photo Gallery, July 24th and 25th, 2021 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 2nd, 2021  
Elrow NYC Photo Gallery, July 24th and 25th, 2021

Sep 02, 2021 By Annah Trunick
On July 24th and 25th, crowds of partygoers flocked to Brooklyn to partake in open-air fun at another sold-out Elrow event at the Avant Gardener. The theme of this year’s party was “Psychrowdelic Trip.”

This twelve-hour party hosted DJs on two stages. The lineup included Chelina Manuhutu, Francisco Allendes, Dennis Ferrer, Josh Butler, Bontan Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Mikey Lion, Alan Nieves, Porky, Todd Terry, Will Clarke, Huxley, and special guest Paco Osuna.

Elrow plans to return to NYC for their Winter Fiesta! festival on December 11th, 2021.

Photos by Annah Trunick.




