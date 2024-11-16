



W.H. Lung Every Inch of Earth Pulsates Melodic

On their third album, Every Inch of Earth Pulsates, W.H. Lung decided to adopt a more instinctive approach to songwriting, focusing on attempting to capture the electric energy of their remarkable live performances. This new method involved trusting their muse and avoiding overthinking to preserve the raw emotion and vitality of their music. To help bring this vision to fruition, the band collaborated with Sheffield-based producer Ross Orton (MIA, Arctic Monkeys, Working Men’s Club). Orton, whom frontman Joseph Evans refers to as the “Sheffield Steve Albini,” excels at stripping away the unnecessary, allowing the band’s core sound to shine through without overcomplicating the process.

The album explores themes of love, loss, and sorrow while maintaining an underlying thread of joy—not from avoiding pain but from deeply engaging with it. Tracks like “Lilac Sky” may echo the post-punk influences of The Cure and Joy Division, but over the years W.H. Lung have consistently created something uniquely their own and very much exist in their own space. “Bliss, Bliss” is a vibrant, soaring anthem with Evans in fine voice. “Bloom and Fade” pulses with emotion, “Flowers in the Rain” exudes wistfulness, and “I Will Set Fire to the House” closes the album with haunting, elegiac beauty.

Every Inch of Earth Pulsates is a superb body of work that crackles with sublime melodies and poetic, insightful lyrics, offering a compelling reflection on the interplay between love and loss. It’s also an album you can dance to if the mood strikes, showcasing the band’s finest work to date in terms of emotional depth and sonic sophistication. (www.whlungmusic.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10