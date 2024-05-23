



Bloodworm, Bored Marsh, Ducks Ltd., Adwaith Festival Preview: Dot To Dot 2024,

Dot To Dot Festival returns to Nottingham this coming Sunday (26th May) along with its sister event in Bristol which takes place the day before (Saturday 25th May).

This year’s edition will be the 19th Dot To Dot Festival having first opened its doors in 2005. Over that time, its grown into one of the largest metropolitan multi-venue festivals in the UK, Taking place across a combined total of 29 venues in 2 cities (17 venues in Nottingham, 12 in Bristol) over the two days, Dot To Dot is set to showcase some of the finest musical talent (both new and established) on the circuit right now, whilst also providing a platform for local acts in its two host cities.

Last year’s event was a triumphant success where the likes of Benefits, GIRLBAND, Heartworms and Mickey Callisto performed memorable sets in packed out venues and this year is expected to draw similar sized crowds to both cities.

As with previous years, Under the Radar will be in attendance at the Nottingham leg on Sunday and below we select the 10 acts we’re most looking forward to seeing.

ADWAITH

(2145-2215 @ Red Room)

Hailing from Carmarthen in Wales, Adwaith have become one of the most exciting bands on the circuit whose music traverses all genres from lo-fi punk, to folk, to dreampop and beyond. Their mostly Welsh language songs have resonated with audiences across the globe culminating in their second album Bato Mato winning the coveted Welsh Music Prize in 2022. This will be their first ever show in Nottingham and one that’s definitely not to be missed.

BLOODWORM

(1500-1530 @ Metronome)

Nottingham-based goth-tinged post punks who are creating a bit of a storm outside of the city at the minute, and rightly so. Songs like “Cemetery Dance” and “Back Of The Hand” have drawn comparisons with the likes of The Smiths, The Cure and Bauhaus, while their intense live shows have established them as one of the most exciting new bands on the UK circuit.

BORED MARSH

(1415-1445 @ Rough Trade)

Another Nottingham band currently creating a bit of a buzz. Having released two singles last year - “The Grind” and “A Better Way” - Bored Marsh release their debut EP next month entitled Idiot. In the meantime, their live shows continue to draw praise from audiences far and wide, with XFM legend John Kennedy a recent convert.

DUCKS LTD.

(1700-1730 @ Beta)

This Toronto-based duo have been compared to The Wedding Present, The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart and The Violent Femmes among others so expect sweet and sour indiepop with a jagged edge. Ducks Ltd’s second album Harm’s Way came out earlier this year to a wealth of critical acclaim so here’s a perfect opportunity to see what all the fuss is about.

GURRIERS

(2030-2115 @ Black Cherry Lounge)

Gurriers make cleverly crafted songs that flit somewhere between progressive post-punk and noise rock without attaching themselves to either for longer than necessary. Hailing from various parts of Ireland but now based in Dublin, the smart money is on this five-piece to follow in the illustrious footsteps of fellow Irish natives Fontaines DC, Just Mustard and Gilla Band before too long.

MARY IN THE JUNKYARD

(1900-1930 @ Rescue Rooms)

Fusing elements of dreampop, folk and avant-garde experimentalism to their song crafting, Mary In The Junkyard are the latest exciting outfit to emerge from South London’s seemingly insatiable music scene. The trio - Clari Freeman-Taylor, Saya Barbaglia and David Addison - released their debut EP This Old House earlier this month and it stands out as one of 2024’s finest so far.

NIGHT SWIMMING

(1915-1945 @ Rough Trade)

Hailing from the beautiful, historic city of Bath in Somerset, Night Swimming might take their name from an REM song but musically they’re more reminiscent of shoegaze outfits like Slowdive, Mazzy Star or Cocteau Twins. The band’s latest single “Evergreen” came out in April and represents arguably their finest composition to date, which should set the scene nicely for their appearance here.

RAIN AGE

(2100-2130 @ The Chapel at the Angel)

Another example of Nottingham’s burgeoning music scene being one of the finest in the UK right now. The three members of Rain Age all spent their formative years playing in various other bands before coming together and realising their full potential. Debut single “WPD” packs an army of punches into just over two-and-a-half minutes that makes them one of Dot To Dot Nottingham’s “must see” bands.

SWALLOWTAIL

(1800-1830 @ 31K)

Elegant, gothic-tinged dreampop that’s seen Swallowtail slowly make a name for themselves in the East Midlands as ones to watch over the coming months. Comparisons to Just Mustard, Wolf Alice and Newdad aren’t wide of the mark, so expect a swoonsome teatime set from this four-piece.

TRANKS

(2000-2030 @ The Chapel at the Angel)

An electronic supergroup of sorts which members whose list of former and current bands includes Spotlight Kid, Six By Seven, Model Morning and I Am Lono. TRANKS have already built up a large and dedicated following courtesy of their live shows which mix rave hedonism with industrial beats. Get ready to dance incessantly to their incisive wares.

Full stage splits and set times can be found for Nottingham HERE and Bristol HERE.

Tickets still available priced £30 HERE