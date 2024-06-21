



Glastonbury Festival, LCD Soundsystem, New Model Army, The National Festival Preview: Glastonbury 2024,

Photography by Matthew Cardy Web Exclusive



Glastonbury Festival is back for 2024 and the full lineup for the biggest bash of the summer has been announced. The UK’s biggest festival and flagship music event is the envy of all others around the world thanks to its rich heritage, epic scale and the sheer amount of major names and essential acts all packed into a five-day party everyone is desperate to get into.

This will be the first-ever Glasto to feature two female main headliners including pop sensation Dua Lipa who recently conquered the world with her latest record Radical Optimism which hit No. 1 in several countries including the UK. Plus, multi-Grammy and BRIT Award winner SZA who is arguably the hottest international act in hip-hop right now. A massive two fingers up to all the festivals that can’t seem to find more than two female artists on their entire roster.

Coldplay will also be on hand to satisfy the indie traditionalists. Chris Martin and co. are no strangers to Worthy Farm and return to the Pyramid Stage to top the festival for a fifth time, though it’s hard to imagine what they could bring that’s exciting and new. Similarly, there’s no debate that country-pop icon Shania Twain deserves her Legends slot on the Sunday. But again, it’s doubtful she can match up to the energy and perhaps even the prestige of previous performers like Dolly Parton, Tom Jones, Led Zeppelin, Diana Ross – or even Kylie Minogue!

And whilst the curators have certainly hit the quota in terms of booking the big acts with mass appeal, this year the real thrill factor for the Pyramid comes a little lower down on the list and it’s the B-listers who are likely a far more exciting prospect. LCD Soundsystem never fails to bring the party vibes, Mercury winner Little Simz is a crucial name in British hip-hop, PJ Harvey is amongst the world’s greatest indie rock songwriters and Burna Boy topped the UK charts with his latest LP I Told Them… just last year.

If this were any other festival, any of these names could easily be the main attraction. But this is Glastonbury and that’s just one stage. Look to the Other Stage which offers even more favourites including IDLES whose 2019 landmark Park Stage performance marked the moment they broke from the underground to become the leaders of this current wave of post-punk. Their riotous return on the Other Stage plus a surprise Brutalism set in the BBC Introducing tent were highlights of 2022, and they now return as rightful Other Friday headliners. Disclosure are set to smash it on Saturday, while veteran indie rockers The National have plenty of melancholic anthems to bring the festival to a poignant close. The Other Stage also has high-energy indie from Two Door Cinema Club and an eagerly awaited appearance from Mike Skinner and The Streets ensuring that the laddish element is more than satisfied.

West Holts will be transformed into a massive disco area thanks to the soulful sound of Jungle and French electro pairing Justice who recently returned with their Hyperdrama record, their first new album in eight years. The Park Stage boasts Fontaines D.C. who are just about to drop their next record Romance on XL which promises to be their best yet, Korean deep-house legend Peggy Gou and dreamy indietronica trio London Grammar.

Woodsies sees headline sets from Grammy-winning producer Jamie xx who has just unleashed that sick mind-bending single “Treat Each Other Right” from his yet untitled upcoming album. Also, Gossip will return from the wilderness to play indie disco classic “Standing in the Way of Control” and show off new material from Real Power and James Blake’s experimental take on hip-hop and post-dubstep will sweep the ketty legs of all onlookers. And New Model Army return after nearly 40 years to march onto Avalon Stage to give Glasto a bit of well-needed political punk rock grit.

As the date draws closer, the old familiar questions raise their head once again. Cue the complaints of inevitable clashes, the endless pondering over the identity of the mystery bands and the gnawing fear of surviving the dreaded toilets. And now there are reports of 50 days of summer rain threatening to drown Worthy Farm in the worst deluge since 1997’s “year of mud”.

Assuming we don’t all drown or die of overs indulgence, Under The Radar will be back with a full review. Stay tuned folks!