



Yes Fragile (Super Deluxe Edition) Rhino

Web Exclusive

Last year, Rhino released a Super Deluxe Edition of Yes’ 1971 breakthrough, The Yes Album, with new Steven Wilson remixes and a host of rarities and live cuts from the period. Now they are taking on the band’s follow up to that groundbreaking album, another groundbreaker, Fragile.

By the end of the touring cycle for The Yes Album, the band canned original keyboardist Tony Kaye and brought in Rick Wakeman, thus solidifying the classic Yes lineup. For Fragile, faced with financial strain and a limited timeframe to churn out another album, Yes decided that each member would submit his own composition, fleshed out by the band as a whole. Adding to these a few group-written numbers, and what resulted was an album that highlighted the virtuosity of each member while still managing to create a cohesive set that built upon what the band had started the year prior.

Released only a year after its last album, Fragile furthered Yes’ profile with “Roundabout” and “Long Distance Runaround,” which are staples of classic rock radio to this day. But it’s the other songs on Fragile that cement the album as a masterpiece. For “Cans and Brahms,” the new guy, Wakeman, re-arranged a Brahms composition using electric piano, grand piano, organ, electric harpsichord, and synthesizers. For “We Have Heaven,” singer Jon Anderson layers melodies and harmonies to showcase his powerful pipes. “The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)” is a bass-driven, almost-funk exercise written by bassist Chris Squire. “Five Per Cent for Nothing,” drummer Bill Bruford’s first-ever composition for the band, is 38 seconds of jittery rhythmic jive. And guitarist Steve Howe’s “Mood for a Day” is a lesson in virtuoso fingerpicked acoustic guitar.

The extras on this, Rhino’s Super Deluxe 1LP/4CD/1 Blu-Ray edition, best those on The Yes Album in terms of early versions, additional songs, and a few random live cuts. Among them, “All Fighters Past” is a vibrant organ-led workout, “Mood for Another Day” is an alternate to Howe’s acoustic instrumental, and the band’s cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “America” is presented in extended, experimental fashion. Elsewhere, an early rough mix of “Roundabout” accentuations the vocal harmonies, and early or alternate takes of “South Side of the Sky,” “Five Per Cent For Nothing,” “Heart of the Sunrise,” and “Long Distance Runaround/The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)” provide insight into the songs as they were being finalized.

Fragile also marks the band’s first collaboration with Roger Dean, whose artwork has become synonymous with Yes, and Dean’s fantastic illustrations are all over this reissue. But it’s the music that’s the selling point here. Remarkably, Yes became even more progressive in the ’70s albums that followed Fragile. This was their true jumping off point. (www.rhino.com)

Author rating: 8/10