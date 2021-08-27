



Turnstile GLOW ON Roadrunner

Web Exclusive

Baltimore-based band Turnstile have returned with their third studio album, GLOW ON. Now made up of members Brendan Yates (vocals), Brady Ebert (guitar), Daniel Fang (drums), Franz Lyons (bass), and Pat McCory (rhythm guitar), Turnstile formed in 2010 and gained traction in the scene through various EPs. Now, diverting slightly from their standard hardcore sound, the five-piece emerges into an era of experimentation, meshing thrashing guitar riffs with subtle creative instrumentation to create jam-packed songs—most still under three minutes.

For their new record, Turnstile sought out musical collaborator, Dev Hynes of Blood Orange, to appear on two of the tracks. The first, “ALIEN LOVE CALL,” was an early single and a standout on the album, mainly for its calming nature that allows listeners to take a pause from the mosh pit. On the flip side, the closing track, “LONELY DEZIRES,” initially leans more towards Turnstile’s sound at the song’s beginning, before fading in-and-out between punk guitar solos and dreamlike synth sequences. Although the two artists operate at different intensity levels, the peace and quiet feels just as welcoming as the noise.

As for solo notable moments, Turnstile’s strength resides in their clear capability to build musical tension, including the stunning piano-to-punk opening on “FLY AGAIN” and a ticking time bomb on “WILD WRLD.” One of GLOW ON’s other singles, “T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)” is (arguably) the best from the new record. It starts off with an eerie creeping synth loop, before bursting away from that to immediately grab your full attention.

Although the band also heavily attracts listeners for their instrumentation, Yates also drops on “T.L.C.” one of the album’s prominent lyrics, “I want to thank you for letting me be myself.” Overall, Turnstile’s GLOW ON is solid proof that the band’s commitment to being consciously aware of how every song’s detail works out in their favor. (www.turnstilehardcore.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10