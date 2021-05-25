



Smol Data Inconvenience Store Open Door

Web Exclusive



Smol Data is the D.I.Y. solo project of Long Island’s Karah Goldstein. Inconvenience Store is her brash and bratty debut long-player that sets her sights on rival bands, ex-boyfriends, soured friendships, and prior employers. The album’s 10 songs rip past in a flurry of maxed out synths, guitars, drums, and all manner of added effects. Comparisons don’t come easy here, but there are reference points. The narrative is as inscrutably puzzling as Faulkner’s The Sound and the Fury; the attitude in synch with illuminati hotties’ Sarah Tudzin’s recent missives; the frenetic pacing on par with The Simpsons’ opening credits; the sonic perfectionism reminiscent of Car Seat Headrest’s homemade recordings; but all somehow delivered via the charming earnestness of Hairspray!’s Tracy Turnblad. And yes, you can hear the bells right from the start.

There is hardly a breather from the anthemic stomp of “Dry Lightning” through to the close. The album’s opening toll gives way to swooping arcs that mimic a theremin’s radio frequencies as Goldstein pledges her loyalties to the scene that both tantalizes and frustrates. It’s hard to assess whether the objects of her disdain and/or affections are a handful of subjects or dozens of them, but it’s part of what keeps things interesting and the listener off balance. Heavy synths and rolling drums paint the bleak employment landscape of “Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve),” while shout along choruses taunt a less than supportive partner on “Emotional Labor Day.”

The emotional centerpiece of the album, and therefore the musical equivalent of hoping all turns out for our hero, is the title track. On the brink of adulting (these songs were written a few years back, during the all important prefrontal cortex development stage), Goldstein details “freaking out” about all manner of what lies ahead, from supporting oneself down to “the side eyes at brunch.” The album pulls no punches as her tales criss-cross Long Island, venture into the city for a show, or sweep down the sidewalks past suburbia’s endless array of in-line retail.

Inconvenience Store is the sound of Goldstein burning bridges, with a devil-may-care resolve about whether that leaves her stranded where she stands or takes her to the promised land. Everything here resonates with the dual promise that both the truth and rock ’n’ roll will set you free. Goldstein seems to have an innate understanding of those mantras and took the time to make sure that these songs were refined to peak meter performance levels. By album’s end you will find yourself cheering for Goldstein to vanquish her foes, whoever they may be, and get to where she’s going to, though you might not have a clue where that is. (www.smoldata.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10