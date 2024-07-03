



Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe @ Factory International’s Aviva Studios, Manchester, UK, July 2, 2024,

Photography by Andy Von Pip Web Exclusive



Pop-funk icon Janelle Monáe recently took the stage in Manchester for the first of a three-night residency, showcasing her mesmerizing musical prowess and undeniable star quality.

Hot off a critically lauded performance at Glastonbury Festival – unfortunately coinciding with Avril Lavigne and the thinly strained gruel the England national team were serving up at the European Football Championship on TV – Monáe was back amongst her devoted fans at Factory International’s Aviva Studios. This stunning new multi-purpose venue provided the perfect backdrop to Monáe’s musical extravaganza. The eclectic setlist seamlessly blended funk, R&B, punk, reggae, hip hop, trip-hop, rap and electronic music, posing the question: why isn’t Monáe an even bigger star?

Under The Radar photographer Andy Von Pip was on hand to capture the highlights from the first night of this unforgettable residency. Monáe’s musical genius, her ability to transcend genres, and her talent for speaking truth to power as both an activist and musician, were all on display and demonstrated why she remains such a revered and important artist.