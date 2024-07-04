



Various Artists Jazz Dispensary: The Freedom Sound! The People Arise Craft Recordings/Jazz Dispensary

This recent installment in Craft Recordings’ vaunted Jazz Dispensary series puts a special focus on compositions with titles and themes of Black power, freedom, resistance, and Afrocentrism. These six otherwise very diverse compositions come from the mid- to late-’60s, during the height of the Civil Rights movement where these themes were embodied.

There is, however, one much later composition included here as well, namely Azar Lawrence’s “Theme for a New Day.” The track was originally released in 1976 on his album People Moving, with an arrangement by none other than Patrice Rushen, who also plays acoustic piano here, and James Mtume who does percussion. Mtume would later go on to pop fame but at this point was more well known for playing with Miles Davis as well as his album Alkebu-Lan Land of the Blacks from 1972—recorded in front of an all-Black audience at a jazz club in the Clinton Hill neighborhood in Brooklyn. Thus, by 1976, he was certainly no stranger to these themes, and his inclusion here is very appropriate.

Elsewhere, highlights include A.K. Salim’s “Afrika (Africa),” which must have dumbstruck those who heard it in 1965 given its thunderous percussion, appropriate for an album titled Afro-Soul Drum Orgy and supervised by Ozzie Cadena (Dez’s father!).

In addition, Jazz Dispensary: The Freedom Sound! The People Arise is a visual treat as well, as it’s on blue vinyl (or “freedom blue” swirl) for this special RSD release. Sure, samplers like this are often incomplete as it makes you want to hear more from all of these artists as well as the many others exploring similar themes at the time, but that just shows the value of this one and others in this series for those unfamiliar with these works previously. (www.jazzdispensary.com)

Author rating: 8/10