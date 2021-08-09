



Joni Mitchell The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) Rhino

Fifty years after its release, Joni Mitchell’s fourth album, Blue, remains as moving and powerful as ever. The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) celebrates Blue’s anniversary mark with a release that also includes her first three albums, providing a complete picture of Mitchell’s artistic progression leading up to Blue, which is widely considered as one of the greatest albums of all time.

All four albums are presented in newly remastered versions with no bonus tracks, along with an essay by singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile. For 1968’s Song to a Seagull, the press release for this set quotes Mitchell regarding her update on the album’s original mix with mixer Matt Lee. “The original mix was atrocious. It sounded like it was recorded under a Jell-O bowl, so I fixed it!”

With Seagull, Mitchell offers lyrical settings that can be received as both uniquely personal and universally relatable. This debut album displays her talents as an accomplished and confident musician alongside her vocal gifts, and along with Stephen Stills’s bass, Mitchell’s gorgeous guitar work and piano carry the record with no added pop trappings. Her reputation and success grew with 1969’s Clouds and 1970’s Ladies of the Canyon, albums that included songs that would go on to prompt hundreds of cover versions, such as “Both Sides, Now,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Woodstock,” “The Circle Game,” and “Chelsea Morning.”

From the breakup agony of “River” to her look toward a daughter put up for adoption in “Little Green,” Mitchell’s personal observations on 1971’s Blue are unflinching and arresting, while “All I Want,” “Carey,” and “A Case of You” highlight the rush of life’s joys. With Mitchell’s voice leading as a soaring, entrancing instrument throughout, Blue is an experience that still rewards deeply with every listen. (www.jonimitchell.com)

