

CSS CSS

CSS, The Postal Service, Tegan and Sara, Alvvays Just Like Heaven Festival @ Brookside at the Rosebowl, Pasadena, US, May 18, 2024,

Photography by Laura Studarus Web Exclusive



Under the Radar photographer Laura Studarus went to Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena last weekend and witnessed storming sets from the likes of Alvvays, CSS, The Postal Service, Broken Social Scene and Metric among others. Here’s a selection of her best shots from the event.

Alvvays

Broken Social Scene

CSS

CSS

CSS

CSS

Death Cab For Cutie

Death Cab For Cutie

Death Cab For Cutie

Death Cab For Cutie

The Go! Team

The Go! Team

Gossip

Gossip

Gossip

Metric

Metric

Metric

Passion Pit

Passion Pit

Phoenix

The Postal Service

The Postal Service

The Postal Service

Sleigh Bells

Sleigh Bells