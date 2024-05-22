CSS
CSS, The Postal Service, Tegan and Sara, Alvvays
Just Like Heaven Festival @ Brookside at the Rosebowl, Pasadena, US, May 18, 2024,
May 21, 2024
Photography by Laura Studarus
Web Exclusive
Under the Radar photographer Laura Studarus went to Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena last weekend and witnessed storming sets from the likes of Alvvays, CSS, The Postal Service, Broken Social Scene and Metric among others. Here’s a selection of her best shots from the event.
