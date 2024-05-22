 Just Like Heaven Festival @ Brookside at the Rosebowl, Pasadena, US, May 18, 2024 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
CSS, The Postal Service, Tegan and Sara, Alvvays

Just Like Heaven Festival @ Brookside at the Rosebowl, Pasadena, US, May 18, 2024,

May 21, 2024 By Laura Studarus Photography by Laura Studarus Web Exclusive
Under the Radar photographer Laura Studarus went to Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena last weekend and witnessed storming sets from the likes of Alvvays, CSS, The Postal Service, Broken Social Scene and Metric among others. Here’s a selection of her best shots from the event.

Alvvays
Alvvays
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene
CSS
CSS
CSS
CSS
CSS
CSS
CSS
CSS
Death Cab For Cutie
Death Cab For Cutie
Death Cab For Cutie
Death Cab For Cutie
Death Cab For Cutie
Death Cab For Cutie
Death Cab For Cutie
Death Cab For Cutie
The Go! Team
The Go! Team
The Go! Team
The Go! Team
Gossip
Gossip
Gossip
Gossip
Gossip
Gossip
Metric
Metric
Metric
Metric
Metric
Metric
Passion Pit
Passion Pit
Passion Pit
Passion Pit
Phoenix
Phoenix
The Postal Service
The Postal Service
The Postal Service
The Postal Service
The Postal Service
The Postal Service
Sleigh Bells
Sleigh Bells
Sleigh Bells
Sleigh Bells
Tegan and Sara
Tegan and Sara

Tegan and Sara
Tegan and Sara
Tegan and Sara
Tegan and Sara
Sleigh Bells
Sleigh Bells




