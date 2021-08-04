 Lakes Start Again (Know Hope/Big Scary Monsters) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 4th, 2021  
Lakes

Start Again

Know Hope/Big Scary Monsters

Aug 04, 2021 Web Exclusive By Hayden Godfrey Bookmark and Share


Despite their Watford, England roots, Matt Shaw’s Lakes sounds like they could’ve emerged from a math-rock-rich suburban American neighbourhood, with glockenspiels and tappy guitar licks aplenty on nearly every arrangement. On Start Again, the six-piece embraces that unexpectedly unique tonality, sprinkling in some hints of twinkly emo for good measure.

From the tight and fast-paced “No Excuses” to the straight ahead “Mirrors” to the sunny “Talk!,” Shaw and the band rarely let up. Sure, the record has one too many transitional tracks (“Taupo” seems unnecessary and halts the second side’s momentum), but the intermittent tracks—“Peace,” “Start Again,” and “Animals” among them—provide more than enough substance to carry listeners through the 42-minute, 12-song effort.

While by no means perfect, Lakes have strung together agreeable arrangements punctuated by exacting instrumentation and slick production. (www.ourbandlakes.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7/10

Average reader rating: 10/10



Comments

