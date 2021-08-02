



Mega Bog Life, and Another Paradise of Bachelors

Erin Birgy’s sixth album under the Mega Bog moniker is shrouded in mist. Over its 11 tracks, Birgy and a rotating cast of players including Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) and James Krivchenia (Big Thief) concoct a primordial marsh of sound that morphs in kaleidoscopic fashion—a trick of the light diffracted by the fog rising from its surface. Underneath it all, Life, and Another teems with, well, life.

On the breezy bossa nova opener “Flower,” the mist momentarily parts, its tendrils curling and dissipating like smoke from Joni Mitchell’s cigarette, before doubling back to hang in the dirgelike air of the synth melody on “Station to Station.” It retreats into the background to heighten the sense of danger for the nimble post-punk high-wire act of “Weight of the Earth, on Paper,” and guides the title track in and out of its own dreamworld. Album centerpiece “Maybe You Died” is the nexus for the record’s swirling mists, finding its narrator driftless while trying to cope with the loss of a friend. “Maybe you died to be more free,” Birgy coos icily in a Laurie Andersonesque half-whisper, “maybe you died to jump into something smooth.” The song ends there, as if finally arriving at an acceptable rationalization, or simply not wanting to think about it any longer.



The record’s second half is a different sort of foggy, due to a baffling bit of sequencing where the miniature songs “Beagle in the Cloud” and “Adorable” alternate with the instrumental interludes “Darmok” and “Bull of Heaven.” Taken all together, the passage drags, and it’s hard not to think these songs would be better served as buffers between some of the longer tracks on the album. However, the pirouetting arpeggios that introduce “Obsidian Lizard” immediately correct course and set up the final one-two of the angular, wiry “Before a Black Tea” followed by torch ballad “Ameleon,” where the fog lifts once and for all as Birgy and Duffy let loose a contrapuntal, cathartic guitar solo. It’s an immensely gratifying conclusion to Life, and Another’s mercurial odyssey, one which is well worth experiencing again and again. (www.megabog.com)

Author rating: 7/10