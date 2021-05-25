



Fleetwood Mac Live Rhino

Web Exclusive

In 1980, after wrapping its tour in support of 1979’s expansive and experimental masterpiece Tusk, and before it would reconvene for its next studio album, Mirage, Fleetwood Mac released its first ever live album. Compiled largely from cuts from the Tusk tour, the simply titled Live showcased the band’s classic lineup onstage in performances that were both familiar and revelatory.

Reissued here as a deluxe set, Live is expanded with an additional 76 minutes of music and demo versions of the two songs new to the original set, Stevie Nicks’ “Fireflies” and Christine McVie’s “One More Night.”

The original album is prime Mac, including a beatific version of “Sara,” a yelping 9-minute “Not That Funny,” and a touching “Landslide.” The two new compositions are fine additions to the catalog. A rollicking version of “Don’t Let Me Down Again,” originally from Buckingham-Nicks’ pre-Mac album is a highlight, and the double album ends with a version of The Beach Boys’ “The Farmer’s Daughter.”

As for the new material, it is more of the same, which is to say excellent document of Fleetwood Mac at its commercial peak. Classics like “The Chain,” “Gold Dust Woman,” and “Songbird” are included, as are less familiar tracks like “Angel,” “Sisters of the Moon,” and “Blue Letter.”

Hardly a tossed-off album to keep the band in the public consciousness between albums, Live is as essential as any Fleetwood Mac record. And with this reissue nearly doubling the content of the original release, it’s simply more of a great thing. (www.fleetwoodmac.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10