

Lucy Dacus Lucy Dacus

Lucy Dacus, Katie Gavin Lucy Dacus and Katie Gavin (of Muna) @ Chicago Theatre, Chicago, US, May 2, 2025,

Photography by Joshua Mellin Web Exclusive



Lucy Dacus’ Forever Is a Feeling Tour stopped for 2 nights at the storied Chicago Theatre with Katie Gavin, of MUNA, in tow. A special show celebrating Dacus’ birthday, the evening saw her present the entirety of her newest album Forever is a Feeling along with the tour debuts of “Trust” and the boygenius song “Afraid of Heights”

Joshua Mellin was there to capture the scene, including the tulips in full bloom outside the theater on State Street:



