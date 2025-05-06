 Lucy Dacus and Katie Gavin (of Muna) @ Chicago Theatre, Chicago, US, May 2, 2025 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, May 6th, 2025  
May 06, 2025 By Joshua Mellin Photography by Joshua Mellin Web Exclusive

Lucy DacusForever Is a Feeling Tour stopped for 2 nights at the storied Chicago Theatre with Katie Gavin, of MUNA, in tow. A special show celebrating Dacus’ birthday, the evening saw her present the entirety of her newest album Forever is a Feeling along with the tour debuts of “Trust” and the boygenius song “Afraid of Heights”

Joshua Mellin was there to capture the scene, including the tulips in full bloom outside the theater on State Street:





