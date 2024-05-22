



Mannequin Pussy Mannequin Pussy @ Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NYC, May 16, 2024,

Photography by Andy Steiner Web Exclusive



Throughout Mannequin Pussy’s ferocious set at Brooklyn Steel, I couldn’t get Turnstile out of my head. Maybe it was that I saw them at the same venue, nearly two years ago to the date. More likely, it was the eight people in Turnstile merch I saw last night. Frankly, it’s played out and boring to compare any band that has spikier-than-average guitars and uses a hardcore beat on a few songs to Turnstile. And yet: there’s a common thread between Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy, Militarie Gun, Dazy, MSPAINT, Scowl, and all the harder-than-average bands that have broken out since the pandemic. It’s not that “hardcore has broken into the mainstream.” Half of those artists bear little resemblance to each other or any hardcore influence.

When you’re at any of these artists’ live shows, the real trend becomes clear. Since the pandemic, there is a craving for the physicality and catharsis of a hard-hitting band. Not so physical and skull-rattling that the music is unfriendly to newcomers. But a comfortable mid-point. These are bands that you can bring your friends to while also diving into the mosh; bands that provide a space for yelling and pushing and colliding atop hook-filled, energetic music that boygenius or Olivia Rodrigo fans can grab onto. Years after the pandemic, the artists that create these spaces are more cherished, and more popular, than ever.

Mannequin Pussy knows this and hinges their live show on it. “All of this is for you,” vocalist Missy Dabice whispers into the microphone as the rage of “Ok? Ok! Ok? Ok!” commences. Their tour in support of their fourth album I Got Heaven revolves around that premise: the Philadelphia four-piece is here to make a space for your catharsis, whether you are a long-time punk or was dragged along by a friend. Near the end of their set, Dabice whispers over low, unsettling synths. She talks about anger: how it grows and weighs inside of you, demanding a “reconfiguration.” How you have to release it by making “a sound you didn’t know your body could make.” “You’re not too cool for this,” Dabice reminds, before the crowd unleashes its primal scream. The primal scream is a Mannequin Pussy show tradition, but it feels even more essential surrounded by the group’s fiery and furious album I Got Heaven.

Dabice whispers and coos until she doesn’t, saving all her volume for her guttural, throaty screams. That’s the way Mannequin Pussy sequence their live show, easing in and out of their own intensity. They open with “I Don’t Know You,” a gentle cut from I Got Heaven, and they build to a simmer with follow-ups “Sometimes” and “Nothing Like.” By “Drunk II,” the standout from their 2019 album Patience, the volume is up, the crowd jumping and moshing. They placed all the true thrashers at the end. Following their traditional mid-set primal scream, Mannequin Pussy soared through newer heavy-hitters like “Of Her” and “Aching” alongside “Clams” and “Perfect,” from their 2021 EP with breakneck speed. The whole set was a steady incline, and this was the rewarding finale.

Mannequin Pussy are one of the essential live rock acts of today. Obviously, they’ve got the basics down: blistering through their new record and fan favorites with ease. But they’ve perfected the art of catharsis. The space they create–for fury and shamelessness and relief–is for everyone, no matter how initiated you are into the church of punk-rock. When the set ends, Cher’s “Believe” kicks up on the PA system immediately (also reminiscent of Turnstile’s pre-set entrance song, Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”). The crowd at Brooklyn Steel stuck around, dancing and belting along to the chorus, clinging to the afterglow of that release.