Modest Mouse @ Salt Shed, Chicago, US, November 14, 2024,
Nov 17, 2024
Photography by Josh Darr
In the late nineties, Modest Mouse was on the forefront with a few other select bands leading and paving the way of what would become the Indie rock genre. From their inception, they’ve received high praise from critics all around but found their biggest commercial success with the release of their fourth studio album, Good News for People who Love Bad News in 2004. The album received Grammy nominations and transitioned the band from college radio stations into mainstream. This year commemorates the twentieth anniversary of that album and to celebrate that, Isaac Brock (the lone remaining founding member) has taken the party on the road playing the record in its entirety. Their stop through Chicago was for a sold out crowd at The Salt Shed where Its clear this album is having its own afterlife and the faithful fans have not forgotten a single word of It.
Setlist:
Good News For People who Love Bad News:
The World at Large
Float On
Ocean Breathes Salty
Dig Your Grave
Bury Me With It
Dance Hall
Bukowski
The Devil’s Workday
The View
Satin in a Coffin
Interlude (Milo)
Blame It on the Tetons
Black Cadillacs
One Chance
The Good Times are Killing Me
Set 2:
Third Side of the Moon
Back to the Middle
The Whale Song
History Sticks to Your Feet
King Rat
Gravity Rides Everything
