Modest Mouse @ Salt Shed, Chicago, US, November 14, 2024,

Photography by Josh Darr



In the late nineties, Modest Mouse was on the forefront with a few other select bands leading and paving the way of what would become the Indie rock genre. From their inception, they’ve received high praise from critics all around but found their biggest commercial success with the release of their fourth studio album, Good News for People who Love Bad News in 2004. The album received Grammy nominations and transitioned the band from college radio stations into mainstream. This year commemorates the twentieth anniversary of that album and to celebrate that, Isaac Brock (the lone remaining founding member) has taken the party on the road playing the record in its entirety. Their stop through Chicago was for a sold out crowd at The Salt Shed where Its clear this album is having its own afterlife and the faithful fans have not forgotten a single word of It.

Setlist:

Good News For People who Love Bad News:

The World at Large

Float On

Ocean Breathes Salty

Dig Your Grave

Bury Me With It

Dance Hall

Bukowski

The Devil’s Workday

The View

Satin in a Coffin

Interlude (Milo)

Blame It on the Tetons

Black Cadillacs

One Chance

The Good Times are Killing Me

Set 2:

Third Side of the Moon

Back to the Middle

The Whale Song

History Sticks to Your Feet

King Rat

Gravity Rides Everything