

Mulatu Astatke

Mulatu Astatke @ Sony Hall, NYC, US, June 18, 2024

Photography by Matthew Berlyant



Having just turned eighty years old this past December, Ethiopian-born jazz legend Mulatu Astatke is a marvel, not only a living legend, but a remarkable performer who hasn’t lost a step in the fifty-two (!) years since his debut album Mulatu of Ethiopia was issued in 1972. He is known to Western audiences, particularly younger ones hipped to him in this century, primarily via the French late ‘90s to mid ‘00s Ethiopiques compilations (in particular, volume four of that expansive twenty-two volume set, released in 1998, includes fourteen songs performed by Astatke, introducing the world of Ethiopian jazz to curious and adventurous listeners) and later on when a few of those songs were used in the 2005 Jim Jarmusch film Broken Flowers. Having become obsessed with Latin jazz when he came to the U.S. to study at the Berklee School of Music in the late ‘60s, he created a hybrid of said Latin jazz and traditional Ethiopian music called Ethio-jazz.

All that said, this concert was an absolute treat. Backed by a young, sympathetic, super-tight band, and featuring towering saxophonist (and musical director) James Arben wowing the crowd throughout the set while Mulatu was behind his keyboard and playing percussion, the Blue Note Jazz Festival crowd swayed to all of his compositions during his hour-long set, with some couples even making out to the sweet music on the floor as if we were in an old Golden age of Hollywood type of film. At the end of the set, Astatke calmly implored the young to middle aged crowd to love one another, a fitting end to a sweet, beautiful night of Ethio-jazz