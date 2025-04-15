



Various Artists Night Lights Craft

Web Exclusive

From 1960 to 1963, acclaimed jazz label Prestige Records initiated a new imprint entitled Moodsville, which seemed to wish to capitalize on the growing trend of jazz as “mood music.” In 39 releases, beginning with The Red Garland Trio with Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis and ending with Lucky Thompson Plays Jerome Kern and No More, Moodsville carved out a niche for mellow jazz ballads played by first class musicians.

Night Lights is a compilation album, pressed on smoky midnight blue vinyl by Jazz Dispensary Records for Record Store Day 2025, featuring 11 cuts from across Moodsville’s catalog.

Willis Jackson’s silky saxophone starts things off here with “Home” from 1961’s In My Solitude. Frank Wess’ flute pares sublimely with Tommy Flanagan’s piano on The Frank Wess Quartet’s “It’s So Peaceful in the Country.” Lem Winchester’s vibraphone on “To Love and Be Loved,” from his 1961 album With Feeling, brings to mind all the simple subtle pleasures of cool jazz. Coleman Hawkins’ saxophone joins with Kenny Burrell’s guitar on Hawkins’ “When Day Is Done,” and Burrell’s guitar pairs with Flanagan’s piano on Burrell’s “No More.” And Yusef Lateef brings his multi-wind instrumentation to “Don’t Blame Me.” Moodsville’s debut record is represented by Red Garland Trio’s “I Heard You Cried Last Night,” and Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis (with Shirley Scott’s piano) gracefully ends the LP with “What’s New?”

Front to back, Night Lights is a beautifully soothing, exquisite jazz collection from an under-recognized piece of Prestige history. It’ll set the mood. Listen late at night with the lights low, preferably with a nice glass of bourbon at your side. (www.jazzdispensary.com)

