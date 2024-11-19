



Desperate Journalist No Hero Fierce Panda

Web Exclusive

No Hero, the fifth album by U.K. indie rock quartet Desperate Journalist, treads in the brooding, guitar-based rock adventurism similar to that explored by We Were Promised Jetpacks, bdrmm, The Cure, and Radiohead. But the 10 tracks here are bolstered by the expressive and passionate singing of Jo Bevan, whose powerfully beautiful voice fits seamlessly with the somber moodiness, and sometimes proggy feel, of the songs.

But what’s weird is that while the marvelous musical explorations are strikingly entertaining while playing, there are no memorable hooks that leave an impression or a desperate need to be heard again. But if the point is to create compelling rock music that packs a potent punch, whose turbid sonic layers and berserk guitar stylings segue nicely into dreamy segments with clever rhythms, then Desperate Journalist mostly succeeds.

With polished production, the band’s spirited instrumental execution, and Bevan’s gorgeous warbling, No Hero will appeal to discriminating listeners but may not be memorable enough for the casual listener to keep coming back. (www.desperatejournalist.co.uk)

Author rating: 7/10