Tuesday, June 11th, 2024  
Slowdive, Pulp, The Smile, Massive Attack, St. Vincent

NorthSide Festival, Aarhus, Denmark, June 6-8, 2024,

Jun 10, 2024 By Laura Studarus Photography by Laura Studarus Web Exclusive
Denmark’s NorthSide Festival hosted a star-studded line-up last weekend (June 6-8) featuring the likes of Pulp, Slowdive, St Vincent and Massive Attack among others. Situated in the beautiful city of Aarhus, Under the Radar photographer Laura Studarus was there for the whole three days and captured the festival’s best moments below.

070 Shake
070 Shake
Massive Attack featuring Elizabeth Fraser
Massive Attack featuring Elizabeth Fraser
Massive Attack
Massive Attack
Massive Attack featuring Elizabeth Fraser
Massive Attack featuring Elizabeth Fraser
Massive Attack
Massive Attack
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
The Smile
The Smile
The Smile
The Smile
St. Vincent
St. Vincent
St. Vincent
St. Vincent
St. Vincent
St. Vincent
Pulp
Pulp
070 Shake
070 Shake
Pulp
Pulp
Pulp
Pulp
MØ
MØ
MØ
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan




