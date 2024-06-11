



Slowdive, Pulp, The Smile, Massive Attack, St. Vincent NorthSide Festival, Aarhus, Denmark, June 6-8, 2024,

Photography by Laura Studarus Web Exclusive



Denmark’s NorthSide Festival hosted a star-studded line-up last weekend (June 6-8) featuring the likes of Pulp, Slowdive, St Vincent and Massive Attack among others. Situated in the beautiful city of Aarhus, Under the Radar photographer Laura Studarus was there for the whole three days and captured the festival’s best moments below.

070 Shake

Massive Attack featuring Elizabeth Fraser

Massive Attack

Massive Attack featuring Elizabeth Fraser

Massive Attack

Slowdive

Slowdive

The Smile

The Smile

St. Vincent

St. Vincent

St. Vincent

Pulp

070 Shake

Pulp

Pulp

MØ

MØ

MØ

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan