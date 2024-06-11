Slowdive, Pulp, The Smile, Massive Attack, St. Vincent
NorthSide Festival, Aarhus, Denmark, June 6-8, 2024,
Jun 10, 2024
Photography by Laura Studarus

Denmark’s NorthSide Festival hosted a star-studded line-up last weekend (June 6-8) featuring the likes of Pulp, Slowdive, St Vincent and Massive Attack among others. Situated in the beautiful city of Aarhus, Under the Radar photographer Laura Studarus was there for the whole three days and captured the festival’s best moments below.
