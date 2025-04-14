



Dexter Gordon Our Man in Paris (Blue Note Classic Vinyl Edition) Blue Note

Dexter Gordon’s career as a jazz saxophonist began in the early ’40s playing with such greats as Nat King Cole, Lionel Hampton, and Dizzy Gillespie, but most of his following decade was derailed by drug issues and prison time. Thankfully, Gordon pulled himself and his career back together in the ’60s, resulting in a series of classic albums with Blue Note, including 1961’s Dexter Calling…, 1962’s famed Go!, and of course, Our Man in Paris.

After releasing Go!, Gordon decamped to France and formed a band consisting of fellow American ex-patriots, Bud Powell (piano) and Kenny Clarke (drums). Joined by French bassist Pierre Michelot, Gordon recorded his first album in France. 1963’s Our Man in Paris has become a defining album of Gordon’s career, highlighting his dextrous playing in a series of jazz classics. Reissued here on 180 gram vinyl as part of Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl Series, Our Man in Paris sounds better than ever.

“Scrapple from the Apple” bops with the best. “Willow Weep for Me” is smooth and almost maudlin, Gordon eking every emotion from his instrument. “Broadway” begins Side 2 with lyrical playing that sounds marvelously effortless and with just a touch avant-garde, continuing with the soaring ballad “Stairway to the Stars” and concluding with Gordon’s incomparable version of the classic “A Night in Tunisia.”

Gordon stayed in Europe for the better part of the next decade and a half, recording more classics for both Blue Note and SteepleChase Records out of Copenhagen. Our Man in Paris was the magnificent start of this magnificent run. (www.bluenote.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10