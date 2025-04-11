

Pale Blue Eyes

Pale Blue Eyes, Bloodworm Pale Blue Eyes, Bloodworm @ The Hare and Hounds, Birmingham, UK, April 8, 2025,

​Sheffield-based trio Pale Blue Eyes - Matthew Board (guitar, vocals), Lucy Board (drums), Aubrey Simpson (bass) - released their long-awaited third album New Place in March. The follow-up to 2023’s critically acclaimed This House, New Place continues their sonic adventures fusing elements of kosmiche and discordant electronica with shoegaze tendencies and dreampop melodies to create one of 2025’s most rewarding long players thus far.

Currently in the middle of a UK tour that’s already received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, Under the Radar were fortunate enough to catch them twice at the Bodega in Nottingham last Sunday (April 6) then at Birmingham’s Hare and Hounds venue 48 hours later (April 8), which is where Under the Radar photographer Liz Taylor captured the highlights. Playing as a four-piece, the live show enhanced by the addition of guitarist, keyboard player and producer Lewis Kellett-Johnson, Pale Blue Eyes played a set that focused heavily on the new record while also featuring several deep cuts from their back catalogue including the rarely played “Honeybear” off first album Souvenirs along with debut single “Motionless”.

Support on the night came from Nottingham three-piece Bloodworm, themselves earning a reputation as one of the most exciting live bands in the UK right now.

Check out Liz Taylor’s photos from Birmingham, and if you get the opportunity make sure you check out Pale Blue Eyes on this tour as they’re a band that’s on top of their game at the minute.

Pale Blue Eyes