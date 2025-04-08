

Primal Scream Primal Scream @ O2 Academy, Glasgow, Scotland, UK, April 5, 2025,

Photography by John Brown



Located in the Gorbals area of Glasgow, the Academy is packed, and the level of anticipation is intense.

A show on home turf, Primal Scream’s second of two nights is a well-executed ninety-minute event that entertains. The tour of the UK and Dublin started in late March and will see the musicians play 14 dates with stops at classic venues around the country.

Released last year, Come Ahead, the group’s twelfth studio album, shows a fresh side. Having revealed some of the most personal songwriting, it offers an intimate and emotional quality that inspires.

With a setlist that balances the old and the new with ease, it is an ideal order for fans and critics alike. Airy set openers “Don’t Fight It, Feel It” and “Love Insurrection” ease the crowd into the affair before the familiar guitar riff of “Jailbird” is heard. Taking some comfort in that, the large group quickly begins to move to the beat.

Dressed in a white blazer over a black shirt and matching trousers, frontman Bobby Gillespie steers the concert. Crisp live renditions of “Innocent Money”, “Heal Yourself” and “The Centre Cannot Hold” bring to life their individual essence, define what they are about. A stripped-back version of “Swastika Eyes” surprises. In a strange sort of way, it feels rawer than the explosive recorded version the band are so recognised and admired for.

The songs from Come Ahead are met by an immense quietude. This is far from unusual for touring artists, but it makes little sense given how absorbing they actually are, they deserve more enthusiasm than they find themselves on the receiving end of here. By contrast, when the set reaches songs like “Loaded”, “Movin’ on Up” and “Country Girl”, there is no shortage of singalongs by way of support.

Being the established band they are, with an iconic reputation, there is something humbling about playing in a place you have a strong connection with, and the singer seems slightly taken aback. Conversing with the audience, Gillespie is letting himself soak up the vibes. He points at the projection and talks about the city, alluding to its influence on the record. It’s as if the crowd chooses not to relate and acknowledge the shared connection. It’s an opportunity missed.

Primal Scream show why they are among the best rock acts out there, and this show is a definite reminder. Not that ever was needed.