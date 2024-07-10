Push Rope
Push Rope, Airport Dad, Retina
Push Rope @ Rough Trade, Nottingham, UK, July 5, 2024,
Jul 08, 2024
Photography by Harvey Steele
Web Exclusive
Nottingham noise punks Push Rope headlined the city’s Rough Trade venue last Friday (5th July) with support from Airport Dad and Retina. Under the Radar photographer Harvey Steele was there to capture the action.
