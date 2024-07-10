

Push Rope Push Rope

Push Rope, Airport Dad, Retina Push Rope @ Rough Trade, Nottingham, UK, July 5, 2024,

Photography by Harvey Steele Web Exclusive



Nottingham noise punks Push Rope headlined the city’s Rough Trade venue last Friday (5th July) with support from Airport Dad and Retina. Under the Radar photographer Harvey Steele was there to capture the action.

Push Rope

Push Rope

Push Rope

Push Rope

Push Rope

Push Rope

Airport Dad

Airport Dad

Airport Dad

Airport Dad

Airport Dad

Retina

Retina