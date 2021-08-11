



Ronnie James Dio Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography Published by Permuted Press

Legendary singer Ronnie James Dio began writing Rainbow in the Dark several years before he was diagnosed with cancer, from which he tragically passed in 2010. Now, with help from his wife and manager Wendy Dio and journalist Mick Wall, both who helped sculpt his manuscript to completion, Dio’s autobiography is finally complete. And despite the sadness that inevitably comes with reading the words of such an icon after his passing, the book is worth the wait.

Dio begins his story headlining Madison Square Garden with his own band, Dio, in 1986, a lifelong dream for him. He then takes the reader back to his youth, learning the trumpet, and beginning at a young age on a path that would take him to worldwide success. It seemed that music was always there, and Dio paid his dues in bands throughout his young life even before becoming the centerpiece of early-to-mid-’70s rock band Elf. Dio details his years working with and for mercurial guitarists Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow and Tony Iommi in the post-Ozzy incarnation of Black Sabbath. And finally, liberated at last, Dio formed his own band for which he was head honcho, and that’s where his story here ends, on a high note, back at Madison Square Garden with Dio.

Rainbow in the Dark is an enlightening and engaging read. Whatever additions and edits to Dio’s original manuscript were provided by Wendy Dio and Wall, they blend seamlessly, with the exception of some sections of Wendy Dio commentary toward the book’s end. In fact, Wendy Dio’s commentary, where it is interspersed, provides terrific counterpoint and additional perspective, something that would have easily been welcome more often. But throughout, Ronnie James Dio’s personality and charisma shine through, making Rainbow in the Dark a perfect posthumous tribute to the late singer.

(www.permutedpress.com)

Author rating: 7/10