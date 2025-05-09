



Peter Murphy Silver Shade Metropolis

Web Exclusive

Peter Murphy, the erstwhile frontman of Bauhaus, returns with Silver Shade, an album that feels both familiar and strangely adrift. While his distinctive croon remains a captivating element, the sonic landscape he inhabits here often feels like a diluted version of past glories, occasionally hinting at intriguing avenues without fully committing.

Still an alluring instrument capable of both a soaring, theatrical howl and a resonant baritone, Murphy’s voice remains the undeniable focal point. He imbues each line with a certain gravitas that few can match, which has always been his most potent weapon. However, the album occasionally succumbs to its own grandiosity, with arrangements that often feel overly dramatic and detract from the inherent strength of the songwriting and Murphy’s still-compelling delivery.

The good news is that some songs exhibit a promising intensity while showcasing a welcome return to a more synth-driven sound, albeit filtered through a distinctly modern lens. The better tracks such as “Hot Roy,” “The Artroom Wonder,” and “Cochita Is Lame” are upbeat songs whose synth melodies also possess a compelling darkness as Murphy’s vocals weave through a tapestry of brooding guitars and subtle electronic textures. The bad news is some tracks tread a more pedestrian path. The more rock-oriented numbers such as “Soothsayer,” “Time Waits,” and “Sailmaker’s Charm” become bogged down in layers of instrumentation that feel more like ornamentation rather than essential components. It’s all undeniably Peter Murphy, but where echoes of John Cale’s more experimental textures seep through, and one can detect faint brushstrokes reminiscent of Spiral Stairs’ melodic sensibility. But Silver Shade also disappoints while too often sounding like a less enigmatic Iggy Pop and a less interesting David Bowie, with the art-rock theatricality feeling somewhat muted and the adventurous spirit tamed.

While long-time devotees will undoubtedly find moments to cherish, Silver Shade is a noble effort and a pleasant enough listen, but one that is weighed down by its own dramatic inclinations and will leave you yearning for the deeper shadows and sharper edges of Murphy’s past. (www.petermurphy.info)

Author rating: 6/10