



Sinners Studio: Warner Bros.

Director: Ryan Coogler

Web Exclusive



Sinners trailers’ initially present it as a Jim Crow-era horror film that could potentially fall into the realm of Black suffering media that he has thrived on for years. Coogler’s nuanced exploration is a celebration of blues culture and the evolution of African-Americans from post-slavery sharecroppers into a substantial force to be reckoned with, narratively utilizing the overt vampiric threat of the film as an allegory for cultural appropriation, yet standing apart from cinematic peers like Get Out and Lovecraft Country.

In 1932, the Smoke/Stack twins (played masterfully by Michael B. Jordan) are former soldiers returning to rural Mississippi after serving with Al Capone in Chicago, ambitiously looking to establish a club “for us, by us.” The twins, while similar, are drastically different individuals. Smoke is a thoughtful man who uses violence as a means to an end, desiring to protect his brother and reconnect with his former paramour and religious center, Annie (Mosaku). Stack is the planner, charismatically bringing everyone into the irresistible vortex of the Juke Joint while harboring reluctant feelings for his past lover, Mary (Steinfeld). Their cousin, Sammie “Preacher Boy” Moore (newcomer Miles Caton), is a talented blues up-and-comer, desiring to break away from his church roots to delve into the fast life of musical escapism.

On opening night of the club, Preacher Boy’s unique soul-filled blues melody evokes an ancestral magic, drawing the vampire Remmick (Jack O’Connell) to the gathering, lusting to exploit Sammie’s gifts for his own ends.

One could easily forget the horror element, becoming lost in the phenomenal character exploration leading to the explosive events of the film’s third act. Each character in the gravitational pull of the brothers is approached with nuance, elevating them from bodies to be bloodied into fully realized people you want to see survive until the credits roll. Talented actors like Delroy Lindo and Omar Benson Miller pepper the feature, bringing veteran performances that make every interaction a thrill to watch. Not to mention that some of the actors can sing. My word, can they sing! Even O’Connell brings a dark energy designed to clash with the fervent feel of the movie in the best way possible, delivering haunting Eastern European tunes that will make the viewer’s hair stand on end. If there were a single complaint, one could wish for just a bit more backstory for Remmick to really perfect the plot.

Director Ryan Coogler has created a rich visual tapestry that is a treat to the eyes with every single frame. Sequences explore Black cultural influence through various forms of religion, and a stunning cinematic moment glimpses blues music and African influences tying throughout history. This moment’s depiction could have come off as heavy-handed, yet Coogler enraptures the mind with hypnotizing visuals alongside an incredible soundtrack that makes the heart sing. It ties into pop culture’s important exploration of African characters’ ability to draw strength and inspiration from their ancestors through magic or other connections.

As a mixed African-American myself, I find this to be both empowering and an important reminder to remember those who sacrificed so much for us to be here. Our director is a double threat, with writing that layers itself so deeply that every repeat viewing is likely to present something new to explore and learn—depicting his subject matter in a manner that feels organic without becoming too didactic in nature. Peak cinema at its finest.

Sinners is a film that will likely ingrain itself in our culture, not unlike Jordan Peele’s career-defining Get Out. Coogler takes audiences on a beautiful visual journey with striking characters, fantastic dialogue, and a narrative they’ll likely continue thinking about long after they exit the theater—not to mention a phenomenal soundtrack that merits repeat listens. Sinners puts it all on the table and leaves nothing to chance, eagerly building anticipation for where Coogler and Jordan will go next. (www.sinnersmovie.net)

Author rating: 9/10