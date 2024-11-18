



Du Blonde Sniff More Gritty Daemon TV

Since stepping outside the mainstream music “industry” and embracing her DIY spirit, Beth Jeans Houghton, aka Du Blonde, has blossomed as an artist in full control of her creative vision. Her latest album, Sniff More Gritty, confronts the industry’s more toxic elements, particularly its exploitative figures, and delivers a cathartic blend of raw emotion, sharp wit, and redemptive joy.

Tracks such as “TV Star” spotlight the corrosive impact of fame, examining how celebrity status can undermine what once felt like genuine friendships. Houghton wields her musical arsenal with precision, shifting seamlessly from soulful vocals and sparse acoustic guitar to high-energy pop-grunge anthems that pulse with both vulnerability and bite. “Next Big Thing” serves as a commentary on the patronizing “advice” and toxic behavior she’s encountered as a woman working in music. Here, she strikes a perfect balance between dark humor and painfully candid truths, illuminating the struggles of navigating a male-dominated field.

“Dollar Coffee” delivers an irresistible fusion of glam and punk, with echoes of Mott the Hoople and Nirvana, tinged with the infectious, more commercially framed ’90s pop-punk-grunge vibes of artists like Avril Lavigne. Yet, despite the array of influences, Sniff More Gritty is unmistakably a Du Blonde album. Houghton skillfully introduces a diverse cast of characters—past loves, predatory executives, and more—bringing each to life with nuance and wit.

This album isn’t simply a takedown of past grievances; it’s a celebration of self-liberation and the exhilarating fun that comes with it. With Sniff More Gritty, Houghton emerges as a storyteller of rare skill, unafraid to tackle heavy issues without ever sounding jaded or embittered. With its mix of raw power and jubilant resilience, it’s ultimately a defiant, triumphant, redemptive album that often vibrates with joy. (www.dublonde.co.uk)

Author rating: 8/10