



Jack Broza Some Slant Rhyme I Wrote Self-Released

Web Exclusive

Yale music alum Jack Broza’s Some Slant Rhyme I Wrote doesn’t have multiple, separate songs. Instead, every track on the eclectically folky effort is part of one musical thread that is linked by short, ambient transitions. Just as intended, it flows masterfully and makes up an intriguing and accessible structure.

The EP’s centerpiece is the isolation-focused “Walk a Day,” which addresses pandemic-era loneliness, natural wonder, and the death of folk legend John Prine in April 2020. Somewhat upbeat and entirely authentic, it complements the folksy and introspective “Bullshit Advice” and the haunting “Young Live Oaks” very well. Of particular note is Broza’s uniquely jazzy approach to acoustic guitar, which comes across beautifully on the record’s de-facto overture, the John Butler-esque “Guerilla Cop”.

Though Broza’s enunciation is a little too explicit, his composition and songwriting are sights to behold, making Slant Rhyme an enchanting experience and one worthy of a hearty, sun-soaked listen. In times like these, we can all relate to Broza’s friendly, well-timed prose. (www.jackbroza.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10