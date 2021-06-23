 Alex Henry Foster & the Long Shadows: Standing Under Bright Lights (Live from Festival International De Jazz De Montréal) (Hopeful Tragedy) - review | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021  
Subscribe

Alex Henry Foster & the Long Shadows

Standing Under Bright Lights (Live from Festival International De Jazz De Montréal)

Hopeful Tragedy

Jun 23, 2021 Web Exclusive By Haydon Spenceley Bookmark and Share


Alex Henry Foster, the fascinating frontman of Your Favourite Enemies, burst onto the international scene with his solo debut Windows in the Sky just over a year ago. Rarely does a sound so singular, so spectacularly fully formed and realized, emerge on a debut but it did with the release of that fine album. An amalgam of alternative and post-rock, a mix of cacophony and delicate beauty, a dash of spoken word angst mixed in with the keening anguish of a searching soul, it is a stunning album.

Here, Foster, with a large ensemble, including many members of Your Favourite Enemies, present a spell-binding live rendition of the album’s cinematic vision, recorded at the 2019 Montreux International Jazz Festival. And what a document it is.

Beginning with non-album track “The Son of Hannah,” the scene is set early as the atmosphere undulates in a deeply emotional fashion. There are guitars and guitars and guitars, but also strings aplenty and much more besides. Elsewhere “Winter Is Coming In,” “Snowflakes in July,” and “The Hunter” are as thunderous and keening with barely controlled tension as they are on the studio record, but something in the live format truly brings them fully alive.

Standing Under Bright Lights is presented in a smorgasbord of formats, including a live concert film that is beautiful in its own right. If you’ve never encountered Alex Henry Foster in any of his musical guises, this album is the place to begin. (www.alexhenryfoster.com)

Author rating: 8/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent