



Robert Hunter Tales of the Great Rum Runners (Deluxe Edition) Rhino

Web Exclusive

Renowned as Grateful Dead’s primary lyricist, Robert Hunter began his career as a solo artist with an attempt to maintain his privacy through the public’s lack of available photos. Performing as Lefty Banks with the band Roadhog at a 1974 fraternity party, a knowledgeable audience member declared that Lefty sounded a lot like Robert Hunter, and it wasn’t long before Hunter left his anonymity behind.

1974’s Tales of the Great Rum Runners, Hunter’s debut album as a solo artist, echoes the warm, organic feel of the Dead’s Workingman’s Dead and American Beauty. With “technical and production assistance” from Dead drummer Mickey Hart and Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish, Rum Runners displays Hunter’s ambitious range of musical approaches along with his lyrics. Alongside a cappella performances of “Lady Simplicity” and “Boys in the Barroom,” the rocking “That Train” and brass-charged “I Heard You Singing” are met with the acoustic nuances of “Dry Dusty Road” and Hunter’s own bagpipe delivery in “Children’s Lament.” Instrumental and vocal support from various Dead members, New Riders of the Purple Sage’s Buddy Cage, and others brings Rum Runners to play like the gathering of friends that it was.

This deluxe edition kicks off Rhino’s career-spanning archival series honoring Hunter’s work as a solo artist. Available in 2-CD and 2-LP formats, the set offers a newly remastered presentation of the original album, plus 16 previously unreleased recordings that include session outtakes and alternate versions of album tracks. It’s a fitting tribute to an album that led to the inclusion of “It Must Have Been the Roses” in Grateful Dead live sets before Rum Runners had even been released, where it continued to appear through 1995, and even later with Dead & Company. (www.dead.net)

Author rating: 7/10