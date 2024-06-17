



Taylor Swift Taylor Swift: Eras Tour @ Anfield, Liverpool, UK, June 15, 2024,

Photography by TAS Rights Management Web Exclusive



Liverpool, a city steeped in Beatles lore, found itself swept up in a new wave of pop culture mania as Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour descended upon Anfield. For three magical nights, the city rebranded itself “Taylor Town,” with Swiftie-themed art installations adorning the streets. Even Jürgen Klopp, the recently departed Liverpool FC manager, couldn’t resist the pull of Swift, returning to Anfield to join the festivities in a pink cowboy hat, proudly proclaiming his newfound Swiftie status. On an electric night, marking the 102nd show of her record-breaking tour, Swift took to the stage, captivating the sold-out record breaking crowd with an awe-inspiring three-and-a-half-hour spectacle, which by any metric was an absolute triumph.

The performance not only solidified her position as a global phenomenon but also showcased her exceptional talent as both a performer and songwriter—something that often gets lost in the shadow of her monolithic celebrity status. Anfield, typically a battleground for passionate football fans, was transformed into a shimmering sea of friendship bracelets and joyful sing-alongs. Swift delivered a meticulously crafted setlist spanning her record-breaking career, from early hits to tracks from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Finding the right words to capture the essence of the show isn’t really possible because you really had to be there. It was so much more than just a concert; it was an emotional rollercoaster, an immersive artistic masterpiece. As the show kicked off, Swift invited fans to join her in the celebration of her 18-year career, explaining, “These songs are things I wrote about my life or my feelings, and maybe that’s what you think about when you hear these songs out in the world. But after tonight, when you hear these songs, you’re gonna think of us and the memories we made on the Eras tour.” And what memories she provided! The imagination, the attention to detail, Swift’s energy, and her ability to connect with every single person in the stadium proved why she’s a global superstar and so adored by her fanbase.

“Shake It Off,” “Cruel Summer,” “Style,” and the epic 10-minute version of “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version) were sublime, but picking a favorite moment would be like asking Imelda Marcos to pick a favorite pair of shoes—there was simply too much to admire during the incredible 45-song setlist. This included lightning-quick costume changes, flawlessly choreographed and executed dance routines, and a stage setup the likes of which few had ever seen.

It was a mesmerizing journey through Taylor Swift’s extensive musical career, as the high-end production showcased the distinct aesthetics and moods of each album or “era.” The stage transformed seamlessly before our eyes. One moment, Swift was performing in front of a dollhouse straight out of her “Lover” music video, and the next, the audience was enveloped in the neon glow of a moody cityscape. The journey continued as they were taken to the magical folklorian forest, complete with a rustic cabin nestled among towering trees, where Swift explained how she wrote the folklore album. A welcome addition to the European leg of the tour was the Tortured Poets Department segment, which resembled a high-end Broadway production. During the visually stunning spectacle, Swift seemed to levitate, adorned in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown embroidered with the poignant lyrics “I love you, it’s ruining my life.” At this point, had she grown wings and flown around the stadium, few would have been shocked. And talking of surprises, in the “Surprise segment” of the set, Swift gave a moving rendition of “The Manuscript,” performing it live for the first time.

At Anfield, where terrace chants are the usual soundtrack, hearing thousands of fans belting out tracks like “Love Story,” “Style,” and “Shake It Off” was a surreal yet joyous experience. It also showcased the diverse breadth of her output as she effortlessly traversed genres. With every glittering outfit change and perfectly choreographed dance move, Swift proved once again why she’s at the pinnacle of the music world. It made the “I don’t get Taylor Swift” brigade look a little silly when witnessing something so spectacular, so joyful, magical, uplifting, and unifying as this gig. But that’s their loss.

This was genuinely one of the greatest gigs I’ve seen, a night of pure magic, and while “Pop Genius” is an often overused term, in this case, it fits perfectly. As the night drew to a close, the crowd, united in their adoration, left Anfield on cloud nine, not just as fans of a musician at the absolute top of her game but as part of a cultural moment that will be remembered for years to come. To quote a Swift lyric and give it a new twist: “It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well.”