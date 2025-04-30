



The Bloody Lady & Other Works By Viktor Kubal Studio: Arbelos Films

Lady Bathory lives a storybook life in her early modern European kingdom. Each morning she’s awoken by a visiting bird, tended to by serving maidens, and entertained by acrobats in her castle’s courtyard. She’s beloved by her subjects and wildlife alike; frogs, rabbits, and bears put on shows during her morning walks, and even the shrubbery bends itself to form a leafy, cushioned throne when she wishes to take a seat. When the princess finds herself caught in a storm and takes ill, she’s rescued by a friendly woodsman who nurses her back to health. In return for his kindness, Lady Bathory gives him her heart—quite literally, removing the beating organ from her chest and bestowing it upon him as a gift, before returning home.

As time passes, her people start to notice there’s something different about their beloved ruler. Behind castle walls, Lady Bathory has become cruel, and now sustains herself by bathing in the blood of her murdered subjects. With the help of an unsavory assistant, she lures young women and men to their deaths in elaborate traps. The woodsman finds out, and attempts to return the Lady’s heart before her kingdom turns against her.

The Bloody Lady (1980) is the crowning work in the Slovak animator Viktor Kubal’s filmography. While relatively unknown outside Eastern Europe—even compared to some of his Czech contemporaries – his playful sense of humor and economic drawing style translate universally. His character designs are simplistic but emotive, his backgrounds colorful and utilitarian. For a lot of viewers it might bring to mind educational animation like School House Rock, or the experimental-leaning interludes that would appear on Sesame Street throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s. (That’s not to say it’s childish, but that it’s far from ornate—Kubal conveys his ideas and emotions with potent efficiency.) The Bloody Lady’s setup will also be familiar from its resemblance to so many Disney princess tales, which Kubal subverts through violence ranging from slapstick to surreal. Told almost silently across its feature-length runtime, The Bloody Lady is an evocative work of perversely whimsical dark fantasy.

Arbelos dubbed their region-free Blu-ray release The Bloody Lady & Other Works by Viktor Kubal, which vastly downplays just how many of Kubal’s films it encompasses. “And Other Works” is an understatement, to say the least. There are more than 20 (!) Kubal films to be found here, including his only other feature, Jurko the Highwayman (1976), about a Robin Hood-like Slovak folk hero, and the 42-minute The Marzipan Comedy (1987), his borderline psychedelic take on the Hansel & Gretel tale. (Like The Bloody Lady, Jurko was restored from its 35mm negative and looks outstanding.) The other films on the disc cover a wide range of themes and subject matter, spanning from the beginning of Kubal’s career (The Mysterious Old Man, 1944) to its very end (The Idol, 1989). A booklet essay by Slovak film programmer Rastislav Steranka provides a helpful overview of Kubal’s influences and career, which saw him working in both cartooning and in TV animation.

The Bloody Lady & Other Works by Viktor Kubal comes highly recommended to animation fans, bringing wider exposure to an overlooked Eastern Bloc talent and allowing newcomers to sample works from throughout his five-decade, 150-plus film career.

