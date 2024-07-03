



The Breeders @ Rock City, Nottingham, UK, June 28, 2024

Photography by Dom Gourlay



Here it comes! The “Awohhh, aWAOHH” distorted vocals, the clicking beat segway and THAT bassline. The Breeders are bursting into arguably the finest indie single of the 1990s “Cannonball”, and it is a cataclysmically joyous moment as Nottingham’s legendary Rock City erupts into a frenzy.

Weirdly, 35 years after the classic album that birthed “Cannonball”, The Last Splash was released, the alt-rock legends are having a bit of a moment reaffirming their world-beating status. Finding new audiences in support of acts like Olivia Rodrigo and The Linda Lindas has turned a whole new generation towards their off-kilter brilliance. And that is shown in the beaming faces of the Rock City crowd - young and old buoyed by the uplift of ‘Cannonball’.

Bookending the universally known “hit” the four-piece, these days back with the classic Last Splash lineup of Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim MacPherson, effortless bang through a set perfectly balanced across all their albums even airing some tunes from the 1990 debut Pod, the out-of-step, esoteric album with Belly’s Tanya Donnelly and Slint’s Britt Walford in the ranks.

The third track “Doe” (following set open “Saints” and “Wait in the Car” tunes from 1993 and 2018 respectively) shows how melodic but weird they were as the 90s came around, Kim Deal’s cryptic poetic lyrics and spacious melodies, especially in the vocals remain as confusingly captivating today. The twisted funk rhythms found on another Pod cut “When I was a Painter” show the versatility to be found within their Breeders template and the weirdness of the lyrical universe. “When I was a painter I painted you well. Too bad I have to die. You brought the essentials, perversion appeal. And many lovers at one time”, sings Kim. After all these years, it means nothing and everything all at once.

This puzzling aura ramps up on Last Splash album cut “Invisible Man” which plays with the grunge rock template, to be an almost orchestral piece from the otherworld, where the twin-connection vocals of the Deal sisters soar.

The Breeders have always played with a looseness and freedom that suggests they are unskilled, which is a cool trick to pull. Their understanding of rhythm, melody and song structure is exceptional and their mastery of what is necessary in a song is unparalleled. They make being the coolest, most interesting people on the planet appear effortless. They make a home for the weirdos, the outsiders and the free thinkers, and that is why they are so loved. In 2024, they still have this power.

As the Dandy Warhols said “I want a girl as cool as Kim Deal”. Tonight Kim is in fine form, joking and performing with an air of nonchalant surprise. No matter how important she has been to the crafting of modern rock, she seems fairly oblivious to the size of her impact. It’s endearing.

Across the whole band, this air oozes from the stage, they are just having a good time, no pretence and are eternally grateful that anyone would allow them to make their strange little songs, never mind stand in awe and admiration - which the whole crowd is.

The whole band are having the time of their life on this tour, talking to the crowd, cracking jokes and laying to rest any previous issues and hurdles that threatened the band in the past. The Breeders in 2024, are as content as their music has always suggested.

The set is expectedly Last Splash-era heavy, the woozy surf-rock of “No Aloha”, the kinetic blast of ‘I just wanna get along’ and the alt-folk, Americana cover of Ed’s Redeeming Qualities “Drivin’ on 9” (which is a perfect juxtaposition to “Cannonball” in the set) all hit hard. The set ends with another classic single, the pure joy explosion “Divine Hammer”, which leaves everyone smiling.

Elsewhere, the often overlooked 2002 album Title TK is represented by the mournful but optimistic stripped-back gem “Off You” and the pop-punk weirdo “Huffer”.

The newer tracks like “Metagoth” from 2018’s All Nerve and “Walking with a Killer” (the first song of the encore) take things down a notch but sit perfectly in the set. The setlist also threw in some welcome surprises and hidden gems. The rousing “Safari” and “Do You Love Me Know” make an appearance from the 1992 Safari EP, the transitional release that led to Last Splash. The live version of “Do You Love Me Know” played sits somewhere between the EP version and the one that ended up on the album.

Before the encore, we are treated to Pixies’ “Gigantic”, Deal’s solitary writing credit from her time in the alt-rock trailblazers, and their first single. In this set, it’s easy to see how this is a Deal song, as it slots in place and shows how, somehow, Pixies would have been even better if she was allowed more space to contribute. But that is splitting hairs, we get both bands in this timeline and for that we are grateful.

And as “Divine Hammer” fades away, ‘gratitude’ is the overwhelming emotion in the room. We are grateful The Breeders still exist, that they are back touring venues like Rock City and that their immense power hasn’t diminished one iota. Alt-rock doesn’t get any better, or cooler, than this.