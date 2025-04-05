



The Daredevils & Ode to Gallantry: Two Venom Mob Films Studio: Eureka

Hong Kong action cinema fans rise! Eureka’s latest release pairs two underseen Chang Cheh films, The Daredevils (1979) and Ode to Gallantry (1982), starring the Venom Mob, a group of five actors who starred in a number of Hong Kong action films together in the late-‘70s/early-‘80s. It’s a fun pairing; not only because the films are strikingly entertaining, but because it’s exciting to see a group of actors tackle two completely different stories (even if some of the action scenes echo one another). Are they the most action-packed films of their genre? Not even close. But, they sure are a good time nonetheless.

The Daredevils is a simple revenge tale. Following a coup d’état that overthrows and kills his father, lone survivor Daying (Lo Mang) escapes and recruits his group of friends to orchestrate a revenge plot against the coup’s organizer, Yang (Wang Han-chen). To raise money, the group turns to street performing and thieving. But, fueled by revenge, Daying leaves his friends behind to attempt and kill Yang by himself (unsurprisingly, he is unsuccessful). What follows is your run-of-the-mill revenge story, filled with martial arts fights galore.

Ode to Gallantry is the more exciting plot of the two, since it feels somewhat unique. The story follows an unremarkable figure, Mongrel (Philip Kwok), who stumbles upon a surprisingly powerful metal tablet. From there, the character gets himself into a series of accidental situations, as the people around him assume he’s far more important than he actually is. And, it’s not like he doesn’t try to explain that there’s been a misunderstanding; people never believe him. The plot may get more complicated as the film goes along, but this irony is what drives much of the film’s stakes, appeal and action.

Like any Hong Kong action film, the fight choreography in both films is absolutely incredible. Despite the outdated special effects (the use of fake blood is especially noticeable), watching the ways in which characters orchestrate their fights—truly capturing the dance between danger and safety, between life and death—is truly engrossing. The beauty of watching the Venom Mob in action is that everyone is always at the top of their game. Watching characters dodge one another, moving their bodies in ways that seem almost physically impossible, are equally as entertaining as watching them clash. Being able to view The Daredevils and Ode to Gallantry back-to-back adds an interesting dimension to the action sequences. Throughout both films, different actors get spotlit at different times, and the types of fights that they find themselves involved in constantly shift. It keeps the films refreshing, even when the stories begin to become a little taxing.

When approaching a film solely waiting to see its action sequences, it’s sometimes hard to buy into the narratives if they’re either too simple or too overwrought. The Daredevils and Ode to Gallantry both fall prey from this issue. While both films are entertaining, their stories tend to feel uninteresting and a little alienating, simply because tracking the characters’ connections to one another is far less enthralling than watching the action sequences you know are bound to come. This is especially apparent in Ode to Gallantry, which somewhat overcomplicates a simple (and fun) premise. By the time the film reaches its third act, its narrative has completely bogged down its action sequences, making them less effective than, say, the frenetic finale of the far-more-simple Daredevils. The action in both films is spot on; the moments between those sequences can feel taxing, though.

For Hong Kong cinema lovers and action cinema lovers alike, Eureka’s limited edition release is well-worth a purchase. The 1080p HD presentations look absolutely amazing. While the sets themselves are nothing to write home about, the high-resolution fight sequences are truly memorable. The release includes a couple of notable featurettes, including commentaries and, perhaps most excitingly, an interview with scholar Wayne Wong on the Venom Mob. Specifically for those unaware of the Venom Mob’s style, legacy and impact, the release is an exciting way to get acquainted with a group of martial art masters, seeing how their acting and fighting styles change depending on what the situation calls for.

