

The Lemon Twigs The Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs, The Smashing Times The Lemon Twigs at the Southern Café and Music Hall, Charlottesville, VA, May 5th, 2024

Photography by Wendy Lynch Redfern



The Lemon Twigs performed at the Southern Café and Music Hall, in Charlottesville, VA only two days after releasing their latest album, A Dream is All We Know (on Captured Tracks). The Long Island, New York band, led by brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario, were in good form headlining the small venue. The band were even more dynamic live than in recorded form, with their blend of ’70s AM radio, power-pop, and classic rock influences built for the stage.

The Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs took the stage a few minutes earlier than advertised (didn’t they get the memo that rock stars are supposed to be fashionably late?) and started with “My Golden Years,” the opening track to the new album. Throughout the set beautiful Beach Boys-esque harmonies abounded and during one song the band briefly slipped into a cover of The Byrds’ “Turn! Turn! Turn!”

The onstage banter between the brothers amused, especially when Michael joked that Brian was secretly Steve Perry of Journey (and Brian does look like a young Perry). “You’re witnessing not only a decline of a band, but a decline of a family,” Brian joked in response.

The Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs

The band pointed out that their previous album, Everything Harmony, had come out exactly a year ago that day and they played several highlights from it, including “In My Head” and “Corner of My Eye.” The encore started with Brian on acoustic guitar for two songs, “If You Give Enough” and “When Winter Comes Around,” which showed off his powerful vocals. Then the rest of the band joined back in for the final song, the T. Rex sounding “Rock On (Over and Over),” which is also the closing track on A Dream Is All We Know.

Two in our friend group at the show actively weren’t all that into The Lemon Twigs prior to the concert, but left pleasantly surprised and converted. Also in attendance were my 11-year-old daughter Rose and one of her best friends, Finn. Finn’s guitar teacher had gotten him into The Lemon Twigs and it was his first indoor club show. Both tweens enjoyed The Lemon Twigs, but perhaps no one had as good a time as the longhaired older fellow clad in a T-shirt for Arthur Lee’s ’60s band Love, who was dancing furiously and enthusiastically in front of us throughout the show.

The Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs

The Lemon Twigs

Openers The Smashing Times were a four-piece from Baltimore (three guys and one woman). I’d never heard of them before, but they showed some potential. One song promisingly channeled The Stone Roses. But singer Thee Jasmine Monk perhaps needs to work on his vocals, which were a bit whiny in parts, and sometimes the songs were burdened by too many lyrics. At one point Monk asked the audience, “Are you excited to see The Lemonheads?” and it was unclear if it was a joke or a slip of the tongue. “I mean, are you excited to see The Lemon Twigs?” he quickly corrected. We were, and they more than met our expectations.

The Smashing Times

The Smashing Times

The Smashing Times

The Smashing Times

www.thelemontwigs.com



Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.