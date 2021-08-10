



The Lovely Eggs The Lovely Eggs @ Metronome, Nottingham, UK, August 4th, 2021,,

Web Exclusive Photography by Alfie Shadbolt

It’s been a long wait to be able to finally experience being at a live show without having to socially distance or even sit down two meters apart from the next person. Approximately fifteen months in the case of yours truly, whose last sojourn prior to the Covid-19 pandemic was a Sisters Of Mercy just up the road at Rock City back in March 2020.

While it goes without saying there remains an element of caution in the air; many of tonight’s audience wear masks throughout the show while personal space is also a primary consideration this evening. Not just for one’s self, but also those in close proximity as well. Understandably bearing in mind the haphazard way the UK government has mismanaged the pandemic for large parts, not to mention issuing guidance that could be described as muddled at best.

Nevertheless, the anticipation for what’s in store can be traced to the queue outside the venue prior to doors opening. Familiar faces are spotted for the first time in over a year. Hugs and greetings exchanged, it’s probably fair to say tonight’s show becomes as much of a communal outing as it does a live music concert. Which is just as well considering the headline act’s propensity at initiating such inclusivity and collectiveness at their shows.

It’s also nothing short of a minor miracle that this show and its accompanying tour can finally go ahead. Rearranged seven times since the pandemic began and initially booked to coincide with the release of The Lovely Eggs’ sixth album I Am Moron back in April of last year.

What’s also quite reassuring is the number of people who’ve arrived at the venue early to catch tonight’s support acts, and what a treat they’ve let themselves in for. Openers AK/DK are nothing short of incredible. An all drumming, electronic fusion of samples, distorted vocals and polemics. The Brighton-based two-piece channel elements of krautock (“Kosmiche 1”), punk (“Feeds”) and sudden death disco (“Morphology”) whilst turning the Metronome into an underground rave for the duration of their thirty minutes set. The duo’s third album Shared Particles came out at the back end of 2020 on Little Miss Echo Recordings imprint and if we urge you check it out immediately.

Next up is angst ridden poet Thick Richard (aka Matt Duffy). Hailing from the same Mancunian suburbs as John Cooper Clarke whose inspiration is clearly a major factor in Richard/Duffy’s make up and persona. Unsurprisingly most of his pieces are topical and from an overtly left political stance, which draws the attention of the room in an instant. It’s probably the first and only time Chris Whitty will be rhymed in verse with Scritti Politti while an ode to Gazza’s mate Raoul Moat sees Richard/Duffy adorn a kids t-shirt with Moat’s face on it as a mask for a closing salvo that proved far more funnier than it had any right to be.

The Lovely Eggs

Onto the headline act, and if there’s been a band this past decade who’ve epitomized the old school ethos of building a loyal fanbase by word of mouth from relentless touring than The Lovely Eggs we’re yet to meet them. Indeed, it’s testament to the duo’s tenacity and panache for writing some of the most strikingly engaging songs unleashed on an unsuspecting public over the same period of time that they’re now reaping the rewards of playing sold out venues of 400 capacity and upwards.

Having originally planned to take I Am Moron on the road over a year ago, it’s no surprise half of tonight’s set is taken from that album and its associated singles. Indeed, the opening burst of “Long Stem Carnations” and “This Decision” feel like sonically charged sighs of relief as the pair are dispatched forthwith in front of a live audience where they belong.

In between songs, Holly Ross and David Blackwell prove witty and engaging hosts as ever, enthusing over the local TV channel (Notts TV!) in their hotel room and the number of women audience members dancing at the front throughout tonight’s show. Delving into the earlier reaches of their back catalogue for the likes of “I Like Birds (But I Like Other Animals Too)” off their 2009 debut If You Were Fruit and “Don’t Look At Me (I Don’t Like It)” from the follow-up Cob Dominos. The biggest cheer of the night – and inspired communal singalong – is unsurprisingly reserved for “Fuck It”, The Lovely Eggs anthem of sorts. It becomes an all encompassing, scarf waving, triumphant three and a half minutes of unadulterated joy that sees every single person in the room participate from front to back, and back to front again.

Welcome back, both live music and The Lovely Eggs. It’s been far too long!