 Voivod: The Outer Limits (Real Gone Music) - review | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, September 7th, 2021  
Subscribe

Voivod

The Outer Limits

Real Gone Music

Sep 06, 2021 Web Exclusive By Matthew Berlyant Bookmark and Share


In 1993, the long-running Canadian thrash/prog metal force of nature known as Voivod, already a band for a little more than a decade at that point and with such acclaimed albums as 1988’s Dimension Hatross and 1989’s Nothingface already under their belts, were definitely in a transitional period. Their original bassist Blacky had left after their previous album, 1991’s massively underrated Angel Rat, perhaps the closest realization of a slightly more metallic/heavier Swervedriver that’s ever been recorded. While the album alienated some of their earlier fans used to more tricky time signatures, it was also a prelude of what was to come for 1993’s The Outer Limits.

It should also be noted that this is the last Voivod album to feature vocalist Dennis Bélanger until his return to the group in 2002 and that this is the only Voivod album with session bassist Pierre St. Jean. Despite this, The Outer Limits (like Angel Rat) is a focused, if more stream-lined, effort than much of their prior work. The centerpiece is the 18-minute “Jack Luminous,” a multi-part prog epic that opens side two along with the side one opener “Fix My Heart” and a cover of Pink Floyd’s “The Nile Song,” further illustrating the influence that the early Pink Floyd had on them as they had previously covered “Astronomy Domine” on the aforementioned Nothingface.

This reissue, the first time it’s been on vinyl since its 1993 release and initially only in Europe and now thus very rare and expensive, is long overdue and looks beautiful, the first press being on blue/black swirl colored vinyl and the second press being on “red/black smoke.” While one could complain that it should have been a double LP given that the album is 54-minutes long, this is the only possible complaint this writer could levy against this otherwise wonderfully done reissue. (www.voivod.com)

Author rating: 8/10

Rate this album
Average reader rating: 2/10



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent