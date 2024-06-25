



The Underground Railroad Studio: The Criterion Collection

“Masterpiece” is a term that’s often thrown around somewhat carelessly when describing film and television these days, but director Barry Jenkins’ seminal limited series, The Underground Railroad, is worthy of this title. Released three years ago on Amazon Prime Video in the midst of the pandemic and never quite getting its time to shine, people finally have the opportunity to either discover this series anew or revisit it thanks to the Criterion Collection’s new, director’s approved special edition.



The Underground Railroad, based on Colson Whitehead’s 2016 historical-fiction novel of the same name, follows Cora (Thuso Mbedu), a slave born and raised on a Georgia antebellum plantation after her mother seemingly abandoned her. After reaching a painful breaking point, she escapes with her partner Caesar (Aaron Pierre). They seek the mythical underground railroad, envisioned here not as a network of houses, but as a real locomotive system that links potential escapees to liberated states. As Caesar and Cora try to find sanctuary, they’re ruthlessly pursued by the slave catcher Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton) and his assistant Homer (a stellar Chase W. Dillon).



From dedicating entire episodes to the backstories of secondary characters to the ways the camera lingers on performers to capture their wide array of emotions, one of the many strengths of The Underground Railroad is the way Jenkins makes his world feel lived in and embodied. You feel each stare of pain, roar of anguish and cry of joy due to the director keeping his camera lingering. He’s committed above all else to treat the characters, and the people who embody them, with dignity and lets the camera soak up the entirety of a person’s aura. It is this commitment to specificity and nuance that gives the series a prescient urgency: these people and their experiences are not far from the broken systems our world has inherited now. If the episodes themselves (along with a 30 minute non-narrative companion film, The Gaze, that solely consists of extras portraying slaves gazing intently into the camera) are Jenkins working out and prototyping what freedom looks like apart from white tyranny, than the features on the Criterion act as a bible of his thought process and ideas.



Across four discs that include audio commentary for each of the episodes, deleted scenes and several teaser trailers (that act as more mini character moments for extras and the main crew alike), these bonus features only serve to further flesh out the world Jenkins has constructed. Visually, the 4K digital master highlights the vibrancy already present, allowing for certain scenes to pop with even more personality. A example of this is in the series’ very first episode, where Jenkins’ camera pans across a group of slaves celebrating a birthday party. There are lots of textures and colors to catch, from the soil that’s lifted each time someone makes a step to the outfits worn. Additionally, each detail is rendered so strongly you may be tempted to pause in certain moments to capture and soak in all that you’re seeing. Furthermore, since many of the scenes–in particular, those where slaves escape–take place at night, the attention to color and detail here is especially important, as the lighting always accommodates of the various skin tones of the African-American actors and actresses. These moments underscore Jenkins’ central theme that even in the face of escape and fear, the bodies of the enslaved are treated with dignity and humanity.



For first-time viewers, the bonus features also provide an opportunity to view the series out of order for a more enriching experience. It is not a series to binge in one sitting; Jenkins’ narrative rewards a slow digestion and each episode can be treated—in many ways—as its own mini-film. This is where the Criterion set, with its special features and commentaries, enriches the already-complex work. Each episode comes with its own commentary—and Jenkins shared that, since the show was filmed out of order, it is more enlightening to listen to the episode commentaries in the order in which the actual episodes were filmed. The revised order looks something like this:

Chapter Two: South Carolina Chapter One: Georgia Chapter Ten: Mabel Chapter Eight: Indiana Autumn Chapter Nine: Indiana Winter Chapter Three: North Carolina Chapter Seven: Fanny Briggs Chapter Five: Tennessee – Exodus Chapter Six: Tennessee – Proverbs Chapter Four: The Great Spirit



Additionally, Robert Daniels, associate editor at RogerEbert.com, also shared a suggested viewing order with Under the Radar Magazine, in order to help viewers pace themselves as they go through the heavy series. This new ordering speaks further to the fluidity of Jenkins’ work, how it truly is a piece of living history that can be remixed and watched in a variety of ways, each order leaving a different impression on viewers. Daniels’ suggested viewing order is as follows:



● Day 1: Georgia

● Day 2: South Carolina, North Carolina

● Day 3: The Great Spirit

● Day 4: Tennessee – Exodus, Tennessee – Proverbs, Fanny Briggs

● Day 5: Indiana Autumn, Indiana Winter

● Day 6: Mabel, The Gaze



Ultimately, The Underground Railroad does not shy away from the hardships but also does not revel in depicting cruelty. Through Cora’s arc and her struggle to find freedom and liberation, Jenkins celebrates the power of Black resilience and character. In watching the series and hearing him talk about the work in the special features, it’s evident that this is a project that has a deep and personal resonance for him. Jenkins has previously shared that, in editing the footage of the series, he felt like he was seeing living embodiments of his ancestors. His work here is fundamentally a testament to their story, and to show that their narratives are alive today. He invites us to mourn and celebrate with him.

