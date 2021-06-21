



Flyte This Is Really Going to Hurt Island

Web Exclusive

There’s something hypnotically beautiful about the music of Flyte on this, their second full-length album. Falling somewhere between the sparse beauty of the work of Elliott Smith and the soundtrack-ready universal pop of Travis, these are carefully crafted and perfectly honed indie pop songs of a depth that I have to admit to the shame of being surprised by, with humble apologies to the band. Tracks like “I’ve Got a Girl” and “Trying to Break Your Heart” tell stories of musical and relational gains and losses that are rare in their polish and panache, while “Easy Tiger” and “Losing You” are songs which are bound to soundtrack a thousand broken hearts this summer. Flyte is a band developing nicely into a mature and flexible unit. (http://www.flytetheband.com)

Author rating: 7/10