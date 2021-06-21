 Flyte: This Is Really Going to Hurt (Island) - review | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, June 21st, 2021  
Flyte

This Is Really Going to Hurt

Island

Jun 21, 2021 Web Exclusive By Haydon Spenceley Bookmark and Share


There’s something hypnotically beautiful about the music of Flyte on this, their second full-length album. Falling somewhere between the sparse beauty of the work of Elliott Smith and the soundtrack-ready universal pop of Travis, these are carefully crafted and perfectly honed indie pop songs of a depth that I have to admit to the shame of being surprised by, with humble apologies to the band. Tracks like “I’ve Got a Girl” and “Trying to Break Your Heart” tell stories of musical and relational gains and losses that are rare in their polish and panache, while “Easy Tiger” and “Losing You” are songs which are bound to soundtrack a thousand broken hearts this summer. Flyte is a band developing nicely into a mature and flexible unit. (http://www.flytetheband.com)

Author rating: 7/10

Comments



