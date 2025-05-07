



Thunderbolts Studio: Marvel Studios

Director: Jake Schreier

Web Exclusive



Rumors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s demise are greatly exaggerated. Going in with low expectations after Captain America: Brave New World was the wrong choice! Marvel Studios and director Jake Schreier take a swing with their own team of anti-heroes and knock it out of the park with this fun, touching flick that transcends typical superhero fare. Thunderbolts has an excellent plot and cast, taking time to center the human side of its “villains” as they come together to confront a major threat to the MCU—and find healing along the way. Prior MCU viewing certainly enhances the experience, but it’s not essential to enjoy this outing.

Thunderbolts begins wisely by placing the focus on Yelena Belova (played deftly by Florence Pugh), sister to the late Black Widow. Yelena now does black ops for the dubious CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), hoping to find some semblance of meaning in her life after returning from the Blip. Facing pressure from newly elected Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Congress for her extrajudicial actions, Fontaine is facing impeachment and is determined to tie up all her loose ends—including her own operatives. Yelena is tricked into targeting a supposed threat, leading to a run-in with U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). After failing to kill each other, the group bands together when they uncover Fontaine’s secret: an experiment named Bob Reynolds (Lewis Pullman). Spurred on by Yelena’s father, Red Guardian (David Harbour), and a reluctant Bucky, the team decides to seek retribution against Allegra and leave behind the shadows—and their various unfulfilling lives.

This movie had no right to be as good as it is. A popular narrative says, “This is the best since Infinity War,” but in truth, the MCU has had plenty of great entries since 2019—they just haven’t struck audiences in quite the same way as the firecracker that was the Infinity Saga. That seems to have prompted Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios to course-correct, creating content that doesn’t require nearly 20 years of backstory to enjoy. While Thunderbolts certainly rewards longtime viewers, it also stands confidently on its own. This isn’t just another flashy, effect-laden beat-‘em-up—it’s a character-driven story about flawed people, delivered by a cast with near-perfect chemistry. It’s the jolt of energy Phase 5 has desperately needed.

The cast is brilliant. Schreier goes all in on centering the story around Yelena, the most developed character and the emotional heart of this unlikely family. Pugh carries the role with quiet pain and a muted, charming optimism, connecting naturally with the rest of the ensemble and grounding the film with emotional weight. Russell’s Walker is, at first glance, an amusing “jerk” version of Captain America, but reveals himself as a man in need of redemption after failing his country, family, and himself post-The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Red Guardian, endearingly played by Harbour, wants to reconnect with his daughter and rebuild his family—and Harbour delivers some of the film’s biggest laughs.

Pullman’s Bob may be the most psychologically damaged member of the team. His empathetic powers drive the story forward, forcing each member to reckon with their past choices and focus on a shared enemy. Stan and John-Kamen, unfortunately, get the short end of the character development stick—Bucky due to his long MCU history, and Ghost because of her previously villain-centric role in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Schreier uses every tool in the kit, delivering powerful action sequences at regular intervals that keep viewers fully engaged. The visuals are stunning, and the balance of levity and gravity recalls the best days of the early MCU. The climax, rather than going full CGI spectacle, opts for an emotional gut punch that genuinely lands.

Thunderbolts might be the movie that reignites excitement for Marvel’s next big crossover event. It even has a surprisingly amusing reason for the asterisk in its title—no spoilers here. All told, it’s a refreshing and heartfelt entry from a 17-year-old franchise that clearly still has gas in the tank. There’s something here for fans of nearly every genre, and it’s a standout film whether you’re a hardcore MCU follower or a casual viewer. With a phenomenal cast, a strong story, and thrilling action, this is, as Hulk says, “an absolute win.”

Writer’s Note: Stay for the mid-credits and after-credits scenes. To get the most out of the story, prior viewing of Black Widow, Hawkeye, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is recommended.

Author rating: 8.5/10