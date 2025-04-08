



Miki Berenyi Trio Tripla Bella Union

Web Exclusive

Miki Berenyi’s voice, a sonic hallmark of the ’90s shoegaze scene with Lush, returns with a refreshed spirit on Miki Berenyi Trio’s debut album, Tripla. While echoes of Lush’s dreamy guitar textures and Berenyi’s distinctive vocal delivery linger, Tripla forges a new strain of dream pop with a melodically intricate and richly layered mix of guitars and electronica. This album is neither a nostalgia trip nor is it a drastic evolution, but it showcases Berenyi’s continued artistic growth and a willingness to explore fresh sonic landscapes.

Rounding out the trio—MB3 for short—on this dynamic and vibrant record are KJ “Moose” McKillop (guitar/keyboards/programming/Berenyi’s life partner) and Oliver Cherer (bass/keyboards/programming). Together with Berenyi (vocals/guitar/keyboards/programming) they’ve created a collection of songs with wistful melodies and textured soundscapes that feels more akin to a mature reflection, a contemplative gaze into the rear-view mirror while steering towards new horizons. The shimmering guitars weave intricate patterns—reminiscent of Asobi Seksu’s dream pop sensibilities—which possess an ethereal quality that envelops the listener, much like the immersive soundscapes of Slowdive. However, MB3 imbue a certain spectral beauty with a sharper focus on song structure that includes catchy beats, soaring melodies, and a heavenly vocal delivery.

This newfound glory is most evident on standout tracks “Vertigo” and “Big I Am.” Both are sleek and sophisticated songs with airy synth washes, fuzzy guitar swirls, and crisp, vibrant beats creating a multi-layered and textural edge. Other superb tracks include the menacing “Gango” and the breezy, more pop-oriented “A Different Girl.” Other tracks on the album present plenty of atmosphere and intrigue amongst the swirling wash of sound with MB3’s distinctive blend of sweetness and fragility.

Miki Berenyi Trio have delivered a worthy addition to Berenyi’s impressive discography as Tripla—Hungarian for “triple”—is an excellent, if not totally innovative, album with a vibrant and refreshing take on the shoegazing dream pop convention. It is both resonant and introspective and can be enjoyed at low volume as upbeat morning music or as engaging rock music blasted at full volume. (www.mikiberenyitrio.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10